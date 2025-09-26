Eagles vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain undefeated and hand the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss of the season this Sunday.

The Eagles are 3-0 and just beat the Los Angeles Rams 33-26. Philadelphia came back from a 19-point deficit to outscore Los Angeles 26-7 in the second half. The Eagles were ready to lose on the final play, but they blocked the field goal, returned it for a score, and covered the spread. The rushing defense was below-average, but it performed well on third downs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 32 passes for three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are 3-0 and recently defeated the New York Jets, 29-27. Tampa Bay wasted a 17-point lead, but for the third week in a row, they won in the final minutes. The Bucs won in terms of time of possession, and the defense forced two turnovers. Tampa was 1 for 5 in the red zone, while the defense was 1-for-3. The Buccaneers had to rely heavily on field goals, and they will need to find the end zone if they want to keep up with the Eagles' offense. Baker Mayfield finished 19-for-29 with one touchdown pass.

Spread

Eagles -3.5 (-102)

Buccaneers +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Eagles -186

Buccaneers +178

Total

OVER 44 (-107)

UNDER 44 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay's last 18 games.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against Philadelphia.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley, RB - Questionable

Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable

Darius Cooper, WR - Questionable

Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured Reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured Reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured Reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured Reserve

Nakobe Dean, LB - Out

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured Reserve

Mike Evans, WR - Doubtful

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable

Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable

Christian Izien, S - Questionable

Logan Hall, DE - Questionable

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured Reserve

Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured Reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured Reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured Reserve

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured Reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured Reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve

Eagles vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is ranked 29th in passing yards, 14th in rushing yards, eighth in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The all-time record between these two teams is 9-9. The Eagles will want to score consistently early and avoid a significant deficit, as they did against the Rams. Philadelphia will aim to continue finishing powerful drives and winning in crucial situations.

Tampa Bay is 22nd in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and 17th in points allowed. The Bucs could be without some of their great receivers, which Mayfield will try to overcome. Tampa has a good rushing defense, which may push Hurts to pass the ball more. The Buccaneers must avoid tush push situations as much as possible and tighten up their red zone defense.

Best Bet: Over