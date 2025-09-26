Eagles vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain undefeated and hand the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss of the season this Sunday. The Eagles are 3-0 and just beat the…
The Eagles are 3-0 and just beat the Los Angeles Rams 33-26. Philadelphia came back from a 19-point deficit to outscore Los Angeles 26-7 in the second half. The Eagles were ready to lose on the final play, but they blocked the field goal, returned it for a score, and covered the spread. The rushing defense was below-average, but it performed well on third downs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 32 passes for three touchdowns.
The Buccaneers are 3-0 and recently defeated the New York Jets, 29-27. Tampa Bay wasted a 17-point lead, but for the third week in a row, they won in the final minutes. The Bucs won in terms of time of possession, and the defense forced two turnovers. Tampa was 1 for 5 in the red zone, while the defense was 1-for-3. The Buccaneers had to rely heavily on field goals, and they will need to find the end zone if they want to keep up with the Eagles' offense. Baker Mayfield finished 19-for-29 with one touchdown pass.
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-102)
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Eagles -186
- Buccaneers +178
Total
- OVER 44 (-107)
- UNDER 44 (-101)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.
- Philadelphia is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay's last 18 games.
- Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against Philadelphia.
Eagles vs Buccaneers Injury Reports
Philadelphia Eagles
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Darius Cooper, WR - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured Reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured Reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured Reserve
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured Reserve
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Out
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured Reserve
- Mike Evans, WR - Doubtful
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
- Logan Hall, DE - Questionable
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured Reserve
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured Reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured Reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured Reserve
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured Reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured Reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured Reserve
Eagles vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia is ranked 29th in passing yards, 14th in rushing yards, eighth in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The all-time record between these two teams is 9-9. The Eagles will want to score consistently early and avoid a significant deficit, as they did against the Rams. Philadelphia will aim to continue finishing powerful drives and winning in crucial situations.
Tampa Bay is 22nd in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and 17th in points allowed. The Bucs could be without some of their great receivers, which Mayfield will try to overcome. Tampa has a good rushing defense, which may push Hurts to pass the ball more. The Buccaneers must avoid tush push situations as much as possible and tighten up their red zone defense.
Best Bet: Over
Both of these clubs' offenses can go into a scoring frenzy at any time. The Eagles will attempt to maintain their red zone dominance, while Mayfield will strive to keep the Bucs' attack effective. So far this season, both clubs have played in close games and know how to win in critical situations. This game will most likely come down to a turnover or a late touchdown.