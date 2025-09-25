This Day in Sports History: September 25

September is a big month for sports fans with MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 25 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 25 were Walter Hagen, Carl Lewis, and Vince Carter. Hagen was a flamboyant golfer, considered one of the greatest players of all time, who won 11 major championships, including the U.S. Open twice and the British Open four times. Lewis is widely considered among the greatest track and field athletes, winning nine Olympic gold medals and 10 World Championship medals in a career that spanned sprinting and the long jump. Carter was an eight-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer, recognized for his athleticism, showmanship, and incredible longevity.