This Day in Sports History: September 25
September is a big month for sports fans with MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept….
September is a big month for sports fans with MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 25 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 25 include:
- 1920: Molla Bjurstedt Mallory claimed her fifth U.S. National Championship for women's tennis.
- 1924: Malcolm Campbell set a new world land speed record of 146.16 mph.
- 1926: Walter Hagen won his third consecutive PGA Championship.
- 1932: Jimmie Foxx hit his 58th home run in the last game of the season.
- 1934: Lou Gehrig played in his 1,500th consecutive game.
- 1941: The Dodgers won their first pennant in 21 years.
- 1949: Louise Suggs won the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament by 14 strokes.
- 1955: At the age of 20, Al Kaline became the youngest player in MLB history to win a batting title.
- 1956: Sal Maglie pitched a no-hitter against the Phillies.
- 1962: Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in the first round to win the World Heavyweight Boxing title.
- 1965: Satchel Paige pitched three scoreless innings and became the oldest player to appear in an MLB game at the age of 59.
- 1966: Gloria Ehret won the LPGA Championship by three strokes, claiming her only major title victory.
- 1980: Jerry Mumphrey achieved his 50th stolen base, joining Ozzie Smith and Gene Richards to make the Padres the first team in MLB history to have three players achieve that feat in a season.
- 1985: Yankees outfielder Rickey Henderson stole his 75th base of the season, setting a franchise record.
- 1986: Mike Scott pitched a no-hitter against the Giants.
- 1988: Carl Lewis won his second gold medal of the Seoul Olympics.
- 1988: Matt Biondi won his fifth gold medal of the Seoul Olympics.
- 1991: Carl Lewis won the 100-meter race at the World Championships.
- 2000: Basketball player Vince Carter leaped over the seven-foot-two Frédéric Weis to slam the ball into the basket at the Sydney Summer Olympics.
- 2005: The U.S. golf team beat the Internationals to take the Presidents Cup.
- 2005: Fernando Alonso finished third in the Brazilian Grand Prix, securing his first Formula 1 World Championship.
- 2013: Oracle Team USA beat Team New Zealand 9-8 to win the America's Cup.
- 2016: Golfer Rory McIlroy won a playoff to take victory in the Tour Championship.
Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 25 were Walter Hagen, Carl Lewis, and Vince Carter. Hagen was a flamboyant golfer, considered one of the greatest players of all time, who won 11 major championships, including the U.S. Open twice and the British Open four times. Lewis is widely considered among the greatest track and field athletes, winning nine Olympic gold medals and 10 World Championship medals in a career that spanned sprinting and the long jump. Carter was an eight-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer, recognized for his athleticism, showmanship, and incredible longevity.