How Rob Thomson Navigated His Best Season As Phillies Manager

The Philadelphia Phillies extended Rob Thomson through 2026 after a whimper of a loss in the National League Division Series last season. They avoided the proverbial lame duck manager problem, but they also left his future beyond 2025 in question without a true long-term commitment.

Thomson had already led the Phillies to three playoff appearances in his only three seasons as a major league manager. However, his leadership to propel them to a second consecutive NL East pennant in 2025 has been his most effective job since his midseason promotion to replace Joe Girardi in 2022.

Confidence & Composure

Thomson's calm demeanor benefits a clubhouse that entered the 2025 season facing intense criticism for their inability to capitalize on a window of World Series contention.

Comparisons to the 2012 Phillies, who abruptly faded from contention with a group of again stars, traveled through the Philadelphia media after a shaky few weeks to begin the season.

After the Phillies suffered an ugly April loss to the San Francisco Giants, Thomson nonchalantly handled skepticism about his decision not to argue missed calls with the home plate umpire and get ejected to spark a sluggish team.

“I generally don’t let things that I can’t control bother me. I think it’s important to stay in the game and stay calm for your club. There’s a time when you may want to rally the troops a little bit, but I didn’t feel like that.” -Rob Thomson

The urgent second-guessing continued after Bryce Harper took a fastball to the elbow in late May and no Phillies pitchers retaliated. Thomson has also withstood constant flurries of questions about the front office’s underwhelming offseason additions. The subjective criticism for his perceived lack of fire or urgency continues to fly even despite four consecutive postseason appearances.

Yet, Thomson's never strayed from his reputation as a manager who publicly supports his players with an intentional tone of confidence.

The Phillies have withstood a flawed offense, the loss of Zack Wheeler, a struggling bullpen, and recurring injuries to enter the MLB Playoffs as a World Series favorite.

National League Manager of the Year

The evaluation of MLB managers in a single season usually focuses on subjective criteria. The American League or National League Manager of the Year Award will most often go to a skipper deemed successful based on unofficial qualifications.

Final regular season record relative to preseason media projections

Team success relative to the roster’s payroll and the size of the club’s market

Most major sportsbooks don’t list Rob Thomson among the favorites (or even the contenders) for NL Manager of the Year.

Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers will likely win his second straight after shattering preseason expectations in a small market with minimal name recognition on his roster. It’s no coincidence that Murphy and other top candidates Terry Francona and Craig Counsell all manage teams in the NL Central, a division without a clear preseason favorite and plenty of reasonable opportunity to clear a lower bar of expectations.

The commonly-used criteria enables voters to discount a manager like Thomson whose club ranks fourth in payroll among 30 MLB teams. It drastically shifts the focus away from his success weathering the dramatic intensity of World Series expectations in a demanding market and minimizing controversy that could’ve disrupted his club’s rhythm.

The lucrative payroll impacts the perception of managers so drastically that Rob Thomson is arguably more likely to lose his job after the 2025 season than win NL Manager of the Year. The financial investment takes the focus away from a 162-game regular season and instead ratchets up the pressure to succeed in the playoffs.

Relationships With Players

The Phillies’ roster makeup requires Thomson to manage personalities in a clubhouse full of high-priced veterans with track records in other major league organizations. The macrolevel challenge outweighs microlevel in-game decisions that inevitably come under fire from a passionate fan base and media market.

Thomson has successfully granted freedom to star players to keep an even keel, and the 2025 season has demonstrated his best job of balancing the priority with what's best for his team. He openly acknowledged Bryce Harper’s decision to rehab his wrist injury in June without a minor league stint might’ve hurt the slugger’s timing in an immediate slump off the injured list.

However, his willingness to defer to a veteran star’s wishes prioritized Harper’s interests. The two-time MVP regained his rhythm after a short slump, and he’s improved down the stretch to ultimately benefit the team headed toward Red October.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Thomson has earned an almost universally glowing reputation for his communication skills. Nick Castellanos publicly questioned the perception on September 19, however.

The long-time New York Yankees staffer has faced the challenge of demoting the supremely competitive Castellanos to a platoon role. He deferred to his $100 million outfielder’s preference to play all 162 games in 2024, but he determined a limit to Castellanos’ preferences amidst offensive and defensive struggles in 2025.

Thomson sat Castellanos for an inappropriate response to the manager's decision to remove him for a defensive replacement in June.

How could Thomson possibly balance a frustrated Castellanos, the need to prioritize defense instead of conceding to a declining player, and meanwhile maintain a positive attitude within a clubhouse full of athletes in a new generation with increasingly high demands for proper treatment?

He defused the potential for an escalated issue by conceding to Castellanos in the short term with manageable consequences in regular season action that never sunk the Phillies too drastically. He instead patiently allowed the front office to finalize the outfield roster that’ll be available in Red October.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The addition of Harrison Bader has helped the outfield puzzle pieces fit together and eliminate any debates about the best lineup rotation.

Meanwhile, Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler have found rhythm as alternative outfield options with the benefit of their manager’s patient approach.

Marsh began the season with a brutal .095 average in his first 17 games of the season. The Phillies cautiously sent him to the IL for a minimal injury, with an eye on the convenience of remedial work during a minor league rehab stint. He's hit .306 with an .848 OPS in 112 games since his return.

When outside noise about releasing Kepler swirled in July, Thomson publicly backed a player the front office had questionably acquired to stock an underwhelming outfield. Kepler has steadily rebuilt his value on the roster as a secondary contributor in the past two months.

Future With the Phillies

Joe Torre mentored Rob Thomson during their time together with the Yankees. The experience that taught Thomson how to handle star players and intensity from media and ownership. It also taught Thomson that even a four-time World Series champion can leave an MLB organization on less than ideal terms.

Bob Nightengale told 97.5 The Fanatic in July that any reactions from John Middleton to an early playoff loss wouldn’t include moving on from Dave Dombrowski. Instead, the manager might take the fall.

“I think he’s (Dombrowski is) safe. If you talk to John Middleton, he can’t rave enough about Dave Dombrowski. If they fall short, is Rob Thomson’s job safe? He’d be much, much more vulnerable than anybody else I think in that front office. The team’s supposed to be in the World Series. The team’s supposed to win the World Series. I think to come up short once again would be hard to swallow.” -Bob Nightengale on 97.5 The Fanatic

Nightengale previously told 97.5 The Fanatic in 2024 that Dombrowski might've pursued Alex Cora as a replacement for Rob Thomson if the Boston Red Sox hadn't extended Cora.

Very few managers survive repeated playoff exits, regardless of whether or not they're at fault for the losses. Thomson has navigated the major market intensity of Philadelphia throughout the 2025 regular season. However, he'll enter Red October with high stakes to succeed.

An aggressive owner like Middleton and a passionate Phillies fan base watch the playoffs through a different lens. If the Brewers don't reach the World Series, Murphy won't face heavy criticism. He certainly won't worry about losing his job.