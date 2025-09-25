What’s The Most Iconic Game in Philadelphia Eagles History?

There are only a handful of NFL teams that have been around as long as the Philadelphia Eagles. After being created in 1933, the Eagles made themselves a staple of the football landscape, consistently producing solid football teams and, perhaps more importantly to fans, fantastic games.

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia's nearly century-long history has produced some of the most remarkable games in NFL history, often under the brightest lights in football. There are countless contests that could be given the mantle of the most iconic in franchise history, beginning with a game all fans remember.

Honorable Mention: The Miracle at the New Meadowlands, Dec. 19th, 2010

Al Bello/Getty Images

There is nothing like a good divisional rivalry, especially in the NFC East. The 9-4 Eagles made the visit to MetLife Stadium to face the 9-4 New York Giants in a critical game that had implications for the division title. Things looked well out of reach by halftime, with the Giants riding an excellent defensive performance to a 24-3 halftime lead.

Things seemed to be stuck in the mud at the start of the second half, but a forced fumble by the defense gave Philadelphia a much-needed breath of life. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin scored the Eagles' first touchdown from eight yards out, closing the deficit to 14 points with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter of this contest proved to be one of the wildest in NFL history. After a pair of punts, wide receiver DeSean Jackson coughed up a fumble that the Giants promptly converted into a touchdown, seemingly driving the dagger into the Eagles with only eight minutes left in the game. However, Vick immediately threw a 65-yard touchdown to tight end Brent Celek, and head coach Andy Reid made the shocking decision to dial up an onside kick with seven minutes left in the game.

Reid's gamble paid off in a big way, with the Eagles recovering the onside attempt, again giving Philadelphia hope where there seemed to be none at all. Vick authored a more methodical drive, scoring in five plays to cut the lead to a single touchdown. The defense got one more stop, and Vick moved the ball at will, pushing 88 yards downfield to tie the game with another touchdown to Maclin.

Vick's insanely productive drive left just over a minute on the clock for the Giants' suddenly dormant offense. Philly's defense once again forced a stop, leading to a New York punt to Jackson, who was eager to redeem himself for his game-changing fumble earlier. Redeem himself he did, with a 65-yard punt return touchdown, the first walk-off punt return score in NFL history.

Runner-Up: Super Bowl LIX

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

This game might not offer the wild ups and downs of the Meadowlands comeback, but the pure enjoyment it gave Eagles fans makes it deserving of a spot on this list. The Eagles managed to secure a second date with the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl LVII, and this one went immeasurably better.

The sportsbooks had this game as a coin flip, but Philadelphia quickly proved why that should not have been the case. The score was 24-0 before halftime, thanks to a pair of quarterback Patrick Mahomes interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by cornerback Cooper DeJean.

There were no meaningful halftime adjustments to be made for the Chiefs. The Philly defense allowed its first touchdown just before the beginning of the fourth quarter, well after the game had already been salted away. The score cut the lead to 34-6, with the Eagles ultimately cruising to a 40-22 victory.

While it was never a particularly close game, there is nothing like watching one's team capture the ultimate prize in football. The dominating fashion in which it occurred makes it one of the most memorable contests in Eagles history.

Best of the Best: Super Bowl LII

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The NFL does an excellent job of creating and building narratives on the road to the biggest game in sports, but the Eagles did all that work for them in Super Bowl LII. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in the middle of an MVP-caliber season, forcing head coach Doug Pederson to turn to backup Nick Foles. Opposing Foles was the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, making it one of the most lopsided quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history -- on paper.

That did not matter to Foles in the slightest. He produced 371 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and famously added a receiving score on the "Philly Special" trick play at the end of the first half. The defense came through when the Eagles needed it the most, with defensive end Brandon Graham strip-sacking Brady with 2:16 on the clock to seal Philadelphia's first Super Bowl victory.

Iconic Players Make Iconic Games