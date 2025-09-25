Marlins vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Fresh off Wednesday night's home run fest, the Phillies' offense hopes to stay hot as they close out their final home series of the regular season Thursday when they host the Miami Marlins at 6:05 p.m. EST at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia (93-65) clubbed eight home runs in the 11-1 rout in the second game of the series, with three bombs from shortstop Edmundo Sosa and two from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Miami (77-81) took the first game of the set in extra innings and will send out Janson Junk (6-3, 4.27 ERA) for the start. The right-hander is coming off a seven-inning start where he allowed one run on three hits, striking out five.

Walker Buehler (9-7, 5.13 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia (93-65). In two appearances since being traded to the Phillies, the former Red Sox pitcher has given up one run over 8.2 innings.

Injuries have thinned both teams' lineups, with Kyle Stowers and Dane Myers among those sidelined for the Marlins. The Phillies are missing Trea Turner (.305 average) at the top of the order, and J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper remain day-to-day.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-142)

Phillies -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

Marlins +140

Phillies -155

Total

OVER 9.5 (-102)

UNDER 9.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Marlins are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 6-2 on the road.

The Phillies are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 matchups, going 2-2 at home.

The Marlins have won five of the past seven games when they've played as underdogs.

The Phillies have lost three of their past five games when named the favorites.

The Marlins have won seven of their last eight but are 2-5 in their last seven against the Phillies.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the Phillies' past 14 games and 10 of the last 15 against the Marlins.

Marlins vs Phillies Injury Reports

Marlins

Dane Myers, CF — 10-day IL (knee).

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tyler Zuber, RP — 60-day IL (lat).

Anthony Bender, RP — 60-day IL (lower leg).

Ryan Gusto, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C — Day to day (finger).

Bryce Harper,1B — Day to day (illness).

Trea Turner, SS — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger/neck).

Jose Alvarado, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Zack Wheeler, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Marlins vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies have already secured their division and don't have much left to play for. Despite their success, Philadelphia will want to finish the year strong and continue to play well. Take the Phillies on Thursday to do the work at home, leading to another win against a lackluster Miami team." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"I'm on the Marlins here. I just think there could be a bit of a hangover here for the Phillies after clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs. Walker Buehler hasn't been my favorite starting option, regardless of where he has pitched this season. The Marlins have been able to provide value in spots and are still fighting to finish at .500. Janson Junk's been a solid option at times, and I think he puts Miami in a spot to get a win with him on the bump here. Give me Miami." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place