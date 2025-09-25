Jared McCain Suffers UCL Tear In Right Thumb

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 06: Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after missing a basket during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Sixers never seem to be able to catch a break. Injuries have plagued them nearly every year. And even though they have not even started camp for the next season, it is already off on the wrong foot. On Thursday, Tim Bontemps from ESPN broke the news that Sixers Guard Jared McCain suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb.

McCain missed nearly his entire rookie season after he tore his meniscus in December. But before that injury, he looked like the rookie of the year with 15.3 points per game.

Timeline For Jared McCain

The good news is that a UCL tear in his thumb is not a season-ending injury. The recovery timeline will depend on whether it needs surgery or not. The Sixers and McCain will consult specialists to see the best way to proceed, and a timeline for return will be established from there.

But it is only the latest blow to a Sixers team that seems incapable of staying healthy. We know Joel Embiid and Paul George missed most of the season last year. Tyrese Maxey missed the end of the season. McCain had his season cut short. And now this year, with Embiid and George already in question to start the season healthy, they lose McCain.

He will return at some point. Even the longest recovery time ranges from 8-12 weeks. But even with the various issues for the team, there was excitement around the trio of young guards.

Maxey, McCain, and VJ Edgecombe were set to be the bright spot on this team. Now they likely won't have McCain when they start the season. They might not have him until January if he requires surgery.