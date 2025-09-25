4 Matchups The Eagles Need To Win On Sunday Vs The Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles avoids a tackle by Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers are kind of the Boogeyman for the Eagles. They beat the Eagles in 4 of 5 meetings during the Jalen Hurts era, including two blowouts in the playoffs. Last year, the game vs the Bucs was the worst they looked all year. To be fair, it was without AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, or Lane Johnson. The one time they beat the Bucs though was the one time they had a healthy AJ Brown.

Now they get them again. It is the 3rd straight year they played the Bucs, in Tampa, in September. Will they overcome their boogeyman, or will it be another ugly day like it was in those 4 losses?

If they are going to leave Tampa Bay 4-0, they will need to win these 4 matchups.

AJ Brown vs Bucs CBs

It is no coincidence that the 1 team the Eagles beat the Bucs was when they had AJ Brown. The man makes a massive difference out there on the field. Even when he does not rack up big stats, he is someone defenses need to respect, and it opens up things for all of his teammates.

Brown got off to a rough start to the season. He had just 6 catches for 35 yards in the first 2.5 games. But something clicked at halftime vs the Rams. Brown racked up 109 yards and a TD on 6 catches, to help drag the Eagles back from down 19 points.

It seems like the Eagles figured things out in the passing game, and they will need to keep that going to leave Tampa with a win. Their run defense is, like usual, among the best in the league. But you can beat them in the air.

The Bucs secondary has been middle-of-the-road so far. They are 19th in yards allowed per game and 21st in yards allowed per attempt. But their main CB, Jamel Dean, has been solid, with a passer rating allowed under 30. Brown will likely see a lot of him, since Dean is the only Bucs corner with the size to match him.

You would think Brown would be able to win that matchup. There are not many matchups he won't win. If he and Hurts have the same connection they did in the 2nd half vs the Bucs, it will be hard to keep the Eagles out of the End Zone.

Eagles Edge Rushers vs Bucs Tackles

The Eagles will be down multiple men on Sunday. Most notably, Nolan Smith, their best Edge Rusher. Smith aggravated the triceps injury he sustained in the Super Bowl, and the Eagles put him on the IR. It leaves them much thinner on the Edge.

Jalyx Hunt is the main guy now. Za'Darius Smith, who they signed after week 1 and made a big impact vs the Chiefs, slides into a starting role. And then Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari back them up. That is pretty thin.

Luckily, the Bucs O-Line is also beat up. Their RT is on the IR. Their LT, Tristan Wirfs, missed last week but may be back, but is he at full strength? The Eagles' Edge Rushers need to win those battles and force Baker Mayfield to make quick decisions. There is a lot of talk about how the Bucs beat up the Eagles' offense, and we will get to that. But they have also done well against the Eagles' defense. Making Baker Mayfield uncomfortable is step 1 to changing that narrative.

Jalen Hurts Vs Todd Bowles

There is a narrative of Todd Bowles having Jalen Hurts' number. Is it fair? maybe, maybe not. The Bucs have played Hurts well, but Hurts has also been without his best teammates in most of the matchups. And 1 of those matchups people hold against him is from 2021, when he clearly was still working on his game.

But the narrative exists, and a big part of that narrative is how Bowles blitzes Hurts. Bowles blitzes more than most coaches. And a criticism that has followed this Eagles offense is how they handle the blitz. It was a big problem for them in week 2 against the Chiefs, and a big problem in all of 2023. Hurts was much better last year, with a TD/INT ratio of 7 to 1 vs the Blitz last year, but the criticism still follows him.

On Sunday, Hurts has to prove it is behind him. That likely means making decisive, quick throws to his guys. The best way to beat the blitz is to make them pay for sending the extra man and finding the hole in the defense.

But it is not only on Hurts. Patullo and Sirianni also need to scheme to give Hurts the options to beat the blitz. A big problem in 2023 was too many rotes that took too long to develop. They tried to be quicker vs the Chiefs blitz in week 2, but the plays went nowhere despite the ball getting out of Hurts' hand quickly.

On paper, the plan should be simple. Hit Brown quickly, let him make the Bucs pay for sending an extra man and leaving him 1 on 1.

Eagles Depleted CB Room vs Bucs Depleted WR Room

Just like with the battle of the eagles Edge Rushers vs the Bucs Tackles, this is a matchup of injured room vs injured room.

The Bucs will have no Mike Evans. Emeka Egbuka played in week 3 through an injury but was limited. Chris Godwin is expected to make his season debut, but we will see how effective he is after the ankle surgery. Their WR4, Jalen McMillan, is out with a neck injury.

Likewise, the Eagles just put backup Jakorian Bennett on the IR. Adoree Jackson is questionable.

The Eagles' secondary has bounced back in the past 2 weeks after struggling in week 1 vs the Cowboys. The Bucs would usually be a tough test, but we don't know how effective any of their WRs will be.

Eagles can feel confident putting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean on anyone. Mitchell shut Davante Adams down last week when he was on him. And even Jackson has played well since his horrible week 1. But a banged-up Jackson, or perhaps Kelee Ringo if Jackson can't go, on Godwin, Egbuka, or even Sterling Shepard, could be something that hurts them.