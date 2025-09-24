This Day in Sports History: September 24
Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 24 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 24 include the following:
- 1903: Bill Bradley became the first Cleveland baseball player to hit for the cycle.
- 1906: Stony McGlynn pitched a no-hitter against the Dodgers for seven innings, with the game called because of darkness.
- 1919: Babe Ruth set an MLB season record at 28 home runs.
- 1920: Babe Ruth became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs in a season.
- 1922: Rogers Hornsby set the National League home run mark at 42 home runs.
- 1934: Detroit won the American League pennant.
- 1938: Don Budge won the U.S. National Championship for Men's Tennis and became the first player to win a Grand Slam.
- 1938: Alice Marble won the U.S. National Championship for women's tennis, claiming her second U.S. singles crown.
- 1953: Rocky Marciano got a technical knockout on Roland LaStarza in 11 rounds and retained his World Heavyweight Boxing title.
- 1963: The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their second National League pennant.
- 1967: Jim Bakken kicked seven field goals in a game.
- 1969: The Mets clinched the National League East pennant.
- 1972: Joe Namath passed for six touchdowns in a game versus the Colts.
- 1972: Jack Tatum set an NFL record with a 104-yard fumble return.
- 1974: Al Kaline was the 12th MLB player to get 3,000 hits.
- 1979: Pete Rose reached 200 hits in a season for the 10th time in his career.
- 1983: Dale Murphy was the sixth MLB player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season.
- 1985: Andre Dawson was the ninth MLB player to get six runs batted in during an inning.
- 1988: Swimmer Matt Biondi swam to a world record time of 22.14 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle race.
- 1994: Oliver McCall got a technical knockout on Lennox Lewis in the second round and won the WBC heavyweight boxing title.
- 2006: Europe won the Ryder Cup for the third year in a row.
- 2017: Roger Federer remained unbeaten as Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup in men's tennis.
- 2017: Xander Schauffele won the TOUR Championship by one stroke.
Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 24 were Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Roger Federer. Ruth's legendary power-hitting changed the game from a "grind-it-out" style to one of home runs and high-scoring action. Namath was a charismatic and exciting quarterback for the New York Jets in the 1960s and 1970s. He famously guaranteed and then led his team to a stunning upset victory in Super Bowl III. Federer is known for his exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and numerous achievements, including a record-setting 20 Grand Slam titles and eight Wimbledon championships.