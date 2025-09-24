This Day in Sports History: September 24

Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 24 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 24 were Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Roger Federer. Ruth's legendary power-hitting changed the game from a "grind-it-out" style to one of home runs and high-scoring action. Namath was a charismatic and exciting quarterback for the New York Jets in the 1960s and 1970s. He famously guaranteed and then led his team to a stunning upset victory in Super Bowl III. Federer is known for his exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and numerous achievements, including a record-setting 20 Grand Slam titles and eight Wimbledon championships.