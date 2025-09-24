Sixers Debut Black Jerseys, And Even The Players Are Excited

Buzz has built for the Sixers' Black Jerseys for a while. Even before it was on the team's radar, Sixers fans begged for the team to bring back the Allen Iverson era Black Jerseys. After a long wait, fans will finally get their wish granted. The Sixers are honoring the 25th Anniversary of the 2001 team with a season-long promotion, meaning the return of the fan favorite jersey and the 2001 era court.

Today, we finally got a first look at the throwbacks.

Fans are excited. But they are not the only people happy about how these came out. The players themselves are pumped to get the chance to wear them. The Sixers posted a video of the players' first reaction to seeing them, and Tyrese Maxey in particular might be more excited than even Sixers fans are.

When You Can See The Sixers Black Jerseys

The Sixers already announced there will be 14 home games where they wear the black jerseys and play on the throwback court.

Nov 9th (Pistons)

Nov 23rd (Heat)

Dec 4th (Warriors)

Dec 7th (Lakers)

Dec 20th (Mavs)

Dec 23rd (Nets)

Jan 24th (Knicks)

Jan 31st (Pelicans)

Feb 11th (Knicks)

Mar 3rd (Spurs)

Mar 4th (Jazz)

Mar 23rd (Thunder)

Apr 12th (Bucks)

But along with giving us a first look at these new uniforms, the Sixers also announced that they will be bringing the throwbacks on the road too. They did not announce specific dates, but they did tell us that they will be wearing them against playoff contenders from that 2001 playoff run. Suggesting teams like the Bucks, Raptors, Pacers, and Lakers.

Fans will have the chance to purchase their own black jersey on October 15th at 10 am on SixersShop.com, and they can buy it in person on October 17 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Team Store will open that day at 6 pm ahead of the 7 pm pre-Seaon game vs the Timberwolves.