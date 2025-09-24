Flyers Preseason Roster Bubble: Nikita Grebenkin

The Rick Tocchet era begins in the midst of five consecutive seasons outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a streak tied for the longest in Philadelphia Flyers history.

The Flyers will enter the 2025-26 regular season with a more established group of veterans than they’ve had in recent years, but preseason roster battles will determine the final spots for opening night on October 9 against the Florida Panthers.

Danny Briere discussed forwards and defensemen fighting to stay on the NHL roster for the regular season. He focused heaviest on Nikita Grebenkin, Alex Bump, and Jett Luchanko among Flyers forwards on the roster bubble during the preseason.

“I thought Grebenkin and Bump looked good. So they're going to be some of the guys pushing. Obviously, Jett Luchanko is in that mix. I thought (Jacob) Gaucher, (Jack) Nesbitt, and (Denver) Barkey really stood out as well in those rookie games. They may be in that next layer, but they've been really impressive as well.” -Danny Briere

The Flyers will likely carry 13 forwards, with 11 presumed roster locks (granted health) and two final spots up for grabs. Which bubble forwards will earn the honor of wearing the orange and black to begin the 2025-26 season?

Nikita Grebenkin

When the Flyers flipped Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs at last season’s trade deadline, the fan base fixated on the allure of a future first-round pick in return.

However, the return package also included a prospect much closer to NHL impact than a 2027 draft choice that’ll likely be spent on a player who was 15 or 16 years old at the time of the deal.

Nikita Grebenkin played seven games for the Leafs before the trade and 50 overall AHL games in 2024-25. He’s developed a reputation for using his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame effectively to possess the puck in the offensive zone and skate confidently to high-danger areas. The skill set might translate well to a third-line role with opportunities on the second power-play unit if he makes the NHL roster.

"He’s not known as like a great skater, but to me he looks like he’s a great skater because he gets there (to the front of the net). He’s a very determined player.” -Jim Jackson on the 97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Preview Special

The Russian forward’s presence in the locker room could also benefit Matvei Michkov. NHL enforcer turned broadcaster Todd Fedoruk emphatically discusses the dynamic between countrymen on 97.5 The Fanatic's game broadcasts. The peculiar historical relationship between the Flyers and Russian players is finally changing in the modern era.

Nikita Grebenkin might not offer the highest ceiling of all Flyers prospects, but he’ll test his NHL readiness during preseason action competing particularly against winger Alex Bump for ice time on the big club.