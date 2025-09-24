Marlins vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Marlins have won seven in a row and will try to upset the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff seeding in Wednesday's game at 6:45 p.m. EST.

The Marlins are 77-80 and sit third in the National League East Division. Miami will probably not make the playoffs, but they can still aim to finish with a winning record. Miami won Game 1 by a 6-5 final in extra innings. The Marlins trailed 3-0, tied late, then rallied twice in extra innings. Heriberto Hernández led the offense with three hits, including a home run and an RBI.

The Phillies are 92-65 and lead the NL East Division. They are two and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the #1 spot in the National League. Philadelphia has lost three straight games and needs to tighten up their pitching. In Game 1, the Phillies blew a 3-0 lead and could not get their offense going until extra innings. Otto Kemp led the offense with two RBIs.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-124)

Phillies -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Marlins +167

Phillies -186

Total

OVER 8 (-102)

UNDER 8 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Miami's last 14 games.

Miami is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.

Miami is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 13 games.

Philadelphia is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Philadelphia's last seven games at home.

Marlins vs Phillies Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Dane Myers, CF - Day-to-day

Kyle Stowers, LF - 10-day IL

Shane Sasaki, CF - Day-to-day

Andrew Pintar, CF - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto, C - Day-to-day

Bryce Harper, 1B - Day-to-day

Edmundo Sosa, 2B - 10-day IL

Trea Turner, SS - 10-day IL

Justin Crawford, CF - Day-to-day

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Marlins vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Miami is 41-38 on the road and 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Marlins are 16th in runs scored, seventh in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 25th in ERA.

Otto Lopez leads the team in RBIs. In Game 1, Lopez had two hits and scored once. Miami has been winning a lot of low scoring games and have been finding different ways to get it done. On the mound for the Marlins is Ryan Weathers, who is 2-1, with a 3.21 ERA. In just a handful of starts this season, he doesn't have a quality outing, but has pitched well.

Philadelphia is 51-25 at home and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Phillies are seventh in runs scored, third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 12th in ERA.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, Schwarber hit one home run. To end their mini losing streak, Philly needs to build off their early leads and get some insurance runs. On the mound for the Phillies is Jesus Luzardo, who is 14-7, with a 4.08 ERA. He has 17 quality starts and has two quality outings against the Marlins this season.

Best Bet: Under