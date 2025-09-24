Flyers Preseason Roster Bubble: Jett Luchanko

The Rick Tocchet era begins in the midst of five consecutive seasons outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a streak tied for the longest in Philadelphia Flyers history.

The Flyers enter the 2025-26 regular season with a more established group of veterans than they’ve had in recent years, but preseason roster battles will determine the final spots for opening night on October 9 against the Florida Panthers.

Danny Briere discussed forwards and defensemen fighting to stay on the NHL roster for the regular season. He focused heaviest on Nikita Grebenkin, Alex Bump, and Jett Luchanko among Flyers forwards on the roster bubble during the preseason.

“I thought Grebenkin and Bump looked good. So they're going to be some of the guys pushing. Obviously, Jett Luchanko is in that mix. I thought (Jacob) Gaucher, (Jack) Nesbitt, and (Denver) Barkey really stood out as well in those rookie games. They may be in that next layer, but they've been really impressive as well.” -Danny Briere

The Flyers will likely carry 13 forwards, with 11 presumed roster locks (granted health) and two final spots up for grabs. Which bubble forwards will earn the honor of wearing the orange and black to begin the 2025-26 season?

Jett Luchanko

Alex Bump (coming Thursday 9/25)

Nikita Grebenkin (coming Friday 9/26)

Philadelphia’s first-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft turned some heads throughout last preseason. His speed and hockey sense unexpectedly pushed John Tortorella to pencil an 18-year-old rookie into the opening night lineup.

Luchanko played only four NHL games, and the Flyers sent him back to the Guelph Storm of the OHL before he reached the threshold to lose eligibility for junior hockey.

Will another year of development help him crack the NHL roster and stay with the big club as a lineup regular in 2025-26? His fate to begin the 2025-26 season rests largely on two factors outside his control.

The Flyers have lacked firepower at center in recent seasons. They added Christian Dvorak and Trevor Zegras during the offseason to bolster the unit. Both NHL roster locks will play both on the wing and down the middle this season. Tocchet’s positional preferences for Dvorak and Zegras could leave Luchanko at the mercy of a numbers game.

NHL rules also don’t allow Jett Luchanko to play in the AHL. He must return to Guelph after the preseason or stay with the Flyers. The dated rule eliminates any opportunity to gain more competitive professional experience with Lehigh Valley Phantoms while on reserve as a swing player.

Luchanko has the speed and two-ability to compete in the NHL immediately. His scoring might not develop overnight, as he went without a point in his brief NHL stint last season. He lit up the score sheet in the OHL the past two seasons, however, and notched six assists in seven playoff games in a brief run during the AHL playoffs in 2025.

Luchanko adds potential value on a new-look penalty kill that could keep him in the lineup without immediate offensive success. His performance during the preseason in 2024 created the priority to keep him at the NHL level, even if it was only for a short stint.

“I think he’ll stick because he’s going to be one of the better players in camp. We’ll see. Even watching him in some of the drills the last two days, the quick movements he makes with the puck. He’s got the sense, this vision. He knows where everybody is. I think he will deserve to make this team, not get (on) the team because there’s no place to put him.” -Jim Jackson on the 97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Preview Special

A rebuilding team like the Flyers doesn’t have enough players cemented as NHL mainstays to keep a surging young player out of the mix simply because of a numbers game. Skilled players like Luchanko are staring at an open door for short-term and long-term impact with the Flyers despite their lack of experience.