Flyers Preseason Roster Bubble: 3 Forwards To Watch

The Rick Tocchet era begins in the midst of five consecutive seasons outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a streak tied for the longest in Philadelphia Flyers history.

The Flyers will enter the 2025-26 regular season with a more established group of veterans than they’ve had in recent years, but preseason roster battles will determine the final spots for opening night on October 9 against the Florida Panthers.

Danny Briere discussed forwards and defensemen fighting to stay on the NHL roster for the regular season. He focused heaviest on Nikita Grebenkin, Alex Bump, and Jett Luchanko among Flyers forwards on the roster bubble during the preseason.

“I thought Grebenkin and Bump looked good. So they're going to be some of the guys pushing. Obviously, Jett Luchanko is in that mix. I thought (Jacob) Gaucher, (Jack) Nesbitt, and (Denver) Barkey really stood out as well in those rookie games. They may be in that next layer, but they've been really impressive as well.” -Danny Briere

The Flyers will likely carry 13 forwards, with 11 presumed roster locks (granted health) and two final spots up for grabs. Which bubble forwards will earn the honor of wearing the orange and black to begin the 2025-26 season?

Jett Luchanko

Philadelphia’s first-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft turned some heads throughout last preseason. His speed and hockey sense unexpectedly pushed John Tortorella to pencil an 18-year-old rookie into the opening night lineup.

Luchanko played only four NHL games, and the Flyers sent him back to the Guelph Storm of the OHL before he reached the threshold to lose eligibility for junior hockey.

Will another year of development help him crack the NHL roster and stay with the big club as a lineup regular in 2025-26? His fate rests largely on two factors outside his control.

The Flyers have lacked firepower at center in recent seasons. They added Christian Dvorak and Trevor Zegras during the offseason to bolster the unit. Both NHL roster locks will play both on the wing and down the middle this season. Tocchet’s positional preferences for Dvorak and Zegras could leave Luchanko at the mercy of a numbers game.

NHL rules also don’t allow Jett Luchanko to play in the AHL. He must return to Guelph after the preseason or stay with the Flyers. The dated rule eliminates any opportunity to gain more competitive professional experience with Lehigh Valley Phantoms while on reserve as a swing player.

Luchanko has the skating and two-ability to compete in the NHL immediately. His scoring might not develop overnight, as he went without a point in his brief NHL stint last season. He lit up the score sheet in the OHL the past two seasons, however, and notched six assists in seven playoff games in a brief run during the AHL playoffs in 2025.

The 5-foot-11 forward adds potential value on a new-look penalty kill that could keep him in the lineup without immediate offensive success. His performance during the preseason in 2024 created the priority to keep him at the NHL level, even if it was only for a short stint.

“I think he’ll stick because he’s going to be one of the better players in camp. We’ll see. Even watching him in some of the drills the last two days, the quick movements he makes with the puck. He’s got the sense, this vision. He knows where everybody is. I think he will deserve to make this team, not get (on) the team because there’s no place to put him.” -Jim Jackson on the 97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Preview Special

A rebuilding team like the Flyers doesn’t have enough players cemented as NHL mainstays to keep a surging young player out of the mix simply because of a numbers game. Skilled players like Luchanko are staring at an open door for short-term and long-term impact with the Flyers despite their lack of experience.

If Luchanko proves his readiness for minutes as an NHL center during the preseason, don’t expect the Flyers to send him to the OHL for another full season.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Alex Bump

When Flyers front office executives, coaches, or analysts speak, nobody in the prospect pipeline will stir up more excitement than Alex Bump. The organization hopes they’ve stolen an NHL scorer with a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Bump first hit the NHL prospect radar by lighting up the scoresheet at the high school level in Minnesota, the Friday Night Lights version of hockey. He helped Western Michigan, the alma mater of Keith Jones, to an NCAA National Championship in 2025. After the euphoric accomplishment, he showed his continued competitive drive by jumping right to the Phantoms to begin the AHL playoffs.

The 21-year-old winger finished 11th in the NCAA last season with 24 goals and 15th with 47 points. His overtime goal in Western Michigan's conference championship sparked hope that the Flyers have finally found the late-round diamond in the rough that all Stanley Cup winners seem to stumble onto.

Although Bump didn’t find the net during the Frozen Four, he showed an aggressive style that substantiates the proverbial chip on his shoulder from sliding multiple rounds in the NHL Draft.

Assistant general manager Brent Flahr surprisingly offered his outlook this summer on Bump as a favorite to land one of the final NHL roster spots to begin the 2025-26 season.

Bump has exuded supreme confidence at every level of his development. He’s the most intriguing player to watch during Flyers preseason action.

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Nikita Grebenkin

When the Flyers flipped Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs at last season’s trade deadline, the fan base fixated on the allure of a future first-round pick in return.

However, the return package also included a prospect much closer to NHL impact than a 2027 draft choice that’ll likely be spent on a player who was 15 or 16 years old at the time of the deal.

Nikita Grebenkin played seven games for the Leafs before the trade and 50 overall AHL games in 2024-25. He’s developed a reputation for using his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame effectively to possess the puck in the offensive zone and skate confidently to high-danger areas. The skill set might translate well to a third-line role with opportunities on the second power-play unit if he makes the NHL roster.

"He’s not known as like a great skater, but to me he looks like he’s a great skater because he gets there (to the front of the net). He’s a very determined player.” -Jim Jackson on the 97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Preview Special

The Russian forward’s presence in the locker room could also benefit Matvei Michkov. NHL enforcer turned broadcaster Todd Fedoruk emphatically discusses the dynamic between countrymen on 97.5 The Fanatic's game broadcasts. The peculiar historical relationship between the Flyers and Russian players is finally changing in the modern era.

Nikita Grebenkin might not offer the highest ceiling of all Flyers prospects, but he’ll test his NHL readiness during preseason action competing particularly against winger Alex Bump for ice time on the big club.

Whether or not Grebenkin makes the opening night roster won't define his 2025-26 season. He has the advantage over Jett Luchanko, who is ineligible to play in the AHL, of continuing his professional development with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and in reserve as one of Tocchet's best call-up options.