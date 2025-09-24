ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eagles Place Nolan Smith, 2 Others, On IR

The Eagles have had more injury luck than most teams in the league. But on Wednesday, they took a pretty big hit. Not only have they placed their primary edge Rusher Nolan Smith (Triceps) on the IR, but they also placed backup cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and backup WR/ Special Teamer Darius Cooper as well. All 3 players will miss at least 4 games.

The good news is that, per multiple reports, none of the 3 players will require surgery. Smith seems to have reaggravated an injury he suffered in the Super Bowl that originally required surgery. The hope is that they will only miss the minimum amount of time.

The Eagles play the Buccaneers this weekend, followed by the Broncos, Giants, and Vikings. If they miss the minimum, they would return for the week 8 game vs the Giants.

But the Eagles could also choose to sit them out that week, and then let them get 2 extra weeks of rest with their bye falling on week 9. If they do that, they could return in week 10 vs the Packers, likely to be a crucial game for seeding.

Nolan Smith is the big loss. Bennett is a backup corner, and Cooper is the last WR on the roster. Losing them is not nothing, but it is not something that completely changes their game plan. But Nolan Smith is their best Edge Rusher. He played a big part in their defense in the playoffs. Their depth at Edge is already thin. Now, it gets truly tested.

Za'Darius Smith helps. He gives them more depth than they had to start the season. But now it is him, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari, who has not played yet this season.

It is a small hit. But it looks like they avoided a bigger disaster for now.

