Flyers Preseason Roster Bubble: Alex Bump

The Rick Tocchet era begins in the midst of five consecutive seasons outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a streak tied for the longest in Philadelphia Flyers history.

The Flyers enter the 2025-26 regular season with a more established group of veterans than they’ve had in recent years, but preseason roster battles will determine the final spots for opening night on October 9 against the Florida Panthers.

Danny Briere discussed forwards and defensemen fighting to stay on the NHL roster for the regular season. He focused heaviest on Nikita Grebenkin, Alex Bump, and Jett Luchanko among Flyers forwards on the roster bubble during the preseason.

“I thought Grebenkin and Bump looked good. So they're going to be some of the guys pushing. Obviously, Jett Luchanko is in that mix. I thought (Jacob) Gaucher, (Jack) Nesbitt, and (Denver) Barkey really stood out as well in those rookie games. They may be in that next layer, but they've been really impressive as well.” -Danny Briere

The Flyers will likely carry 13 forwards, with 11 presumed roster locks (granted health) and two final spots up for grabs. Which bubble forwards will earn the honor of wearing the orange and black to begin the 2025-26 season?

Jett Luchanko

Alex Bump

Nikita Grebenkin (coming Thursday 9/25)

When Flyers front office executives, coaches, or analysts speak, nobody in the prospect pipeline will stir up more excitement than Alex Bump. The organization hopes they’ve stolen an NHL scorer with a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Bump first hit the NHL prospect radar by lighting up the scoresheet at the high school level in Minnesota, the Friday Night Lights version of hockey. He helped Western Michigan, the alma mater of Keith Jones, to an NCAA National Championship in 2025. After the euphoric accomplishment, he showed his continued competitive drive by jumping right to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to begin the AHL playoffs.

Assistant general manager Brent Flahr surprisingly offered his outlook this summer on Bump as a favorite to land one of the final NHL roster spots to begin the 2025-26 season.

The 21-year-old winger finished 11th in the NCAA last season with 24 goals and 15th with 47 points. His overtime goal in Western Michigan's conference championship sparked hope that the Flyers have finally found the late-round diamond in the rough that all Stanley Cup winners seem to stumble onto.

Although Bump didn’t find the net during the Frozen Four, he showed an aggressive style that substantiates the proverbial chip on his shoulder from sliding multiple rounds in the NHL Draft.