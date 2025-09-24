Adam Schefter- The Eagles Have Become “Inevitable”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the 33-26 win against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Adam Schefter was not a popular man in Philadelphia a week ago. He comments on Get Up about the Tush Push did not go over well with Eagles fans. It led to a clash with our own John Kincade on his weekly hit on Kincade & Salciunas.

But his comments this week may curry more favor with Eagles fans. Because this time, Schefter played defender for the Eagles and gave them some pretty lofty praise.

He went on to give Eagles fans some grief for booing the team at halftime vs the Rams. So he might end up angering Philly fans again, even while he praises the team. But what he said about the team itself was glowing.

Are The Eagles Inevitable?

Inevitable is not a word often used to describe a Football team. But the glove certainly fits.

They were down 19 points. Their offense did pretty much nothing for an entire half besides score 1 TD on a very short field. Most teams would have been finished when they opened up the 2nd half with a turnover that led to another Rams score, which made it 26 unanswered points for the Rams.

Not the Eagles. There was no quit in them. They rattled off 26 unanswered points of their own to send the Rams back to LA with their 1st loss of the season.

Like Schefter said, this is what good teams do. It is what the Chiefs did during their dynasty, and it is what the Patriots did during theirs. It does not have to look pretty. Sometimes it might be downright ugly. But they look great when they need to, and they get the job done.

It has been a year since the Eagles lost a game that Jalen Hurts started and finished. In fact, that last loss was in week 4 vs the Bucs, who they happen to play on Sunday in week 4. But even in that case, there was no AJ Brown, no Devonta Smith, and no Lane Johnson. For the last time, they lost with both Hurts and Brown healthy, you need to go back to 2023.