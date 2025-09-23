Week 4 Eagles Power Rankings Round-Up: The Will To Win

Another week, another win for the Eagles. It is all they do now. The last time they lost a game with Jalen Hurts was week 4 of last season. And in that game, they had no Lane Johnson, AJ Brown, or Devonta Smith. They just know how to win as a team.

But week 3 got ugly. They fell behind 26-7. So are national media types judging them for the 1st half, or praising the comeback? Here is your Week 4 Eagles Power Rankings Round-Up.

"The Eagles are last in the league with a 45.1% success rate against the run this season. They are yielding a first down or a touchdown on over 34% of the opponent's attempts, which also is a league low, and they are 25th in rushing yards allowed (133.3 per game). Philadelphia has a quality interior front led by defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. It also has two good linebackers in Zack Baun and rookie Jihaad Campbell, who is developing on the job. So this seems like a fixable problem for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio."

I think this issue is a bit overblown. There is no doubt the run defense was bad in the 1st half vs the Rams. But outside of one long run by Miles Sanders, the Cowboys' RBs never really got going. In week 2, all the damage on the ground came from broken plays where Patrick mahomes scrambled. Their RBs had just 55yards on 19 carries.

Like Tim mentioned in the snippet, the talent is there. I think they just had a bad day in week 3. This early on, 1 bad day can throw over all your stats.

"The way they came back against the Rams was a big-time victory that showed that they can throw it when they need to throw. That's telling going forward."

When the Eagles need to throw the ball, they have always been able to. We saw what they are capable of in week 3, just like we saw it in the Super Bowl.

"As I wrote this weekend, "I don’t think the Eagles fundamentally altered their season or reinvested in the pass. They simply found a team that would counter their big and fast wideouts with thin and slow cornerbacks. Worried that Saquon Barkley is going to fall by the wayside? Don’t be!"

The Eagles win however they need to. If they need to run, they will run. Need to pass? They can do that too. If they need to have a defensive showdown, that also works. They will even win with Special Teams. It is hard to find a flaw that teams can exploit because the Eagles seem to have an answer for everything.

"Yes, I did consider making a change at the very top -- flip-flopping Philadelphia and Buffalo -- for the first time this season... for the final 29 game minutes, Philly outscored L.A. 26-nothing, clamping down on defense and special teams and ringing up three long TD drives in four tries. This team just knows how to win games, with a fourth-and-goal TD and a blocked kick at the buzzer epitomizing that clutch gene."

The Eagles should keep getting the benefit of the doubt for one simple reason: they have proven they know how to win. Not a single other team in the league, at least in their current iteration, has proven that. The Chiefs used to be that, but they look like they forgot how to win. The Bills, Ravens, Packers, and Lions have never done it when it counts. The Eagles just have the will to win no matter what.

"We were so close to having a change at the top, but then, for the first time all season, the Eagles looked like the Eagles — for one half against the Rams, at least. Welcome back, champs."