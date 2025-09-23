Packers Seem To Lack What Makes The Eagles Great

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 21: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by Alex Wright #91 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on September 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ever since the Packers traded for Micah Parsons, they have been the team most often brought up as the Eagles' biggest competition in the NFC. Through 2 weeks, they lived up to that hype. There is no doubt when it comes to the talent across their roster. But an ugly week 3 loss to the lowly Browns proved they lack the thing that makes the Eagles truly great, laser focus.

By now, many are sick of some of the Eagles' weekly talking points. Things like going 1-0 every week, only worrying about the next opponent, not dwelling on the success of last season. It makes for a boring weekly narrative. It is like everyone who speaks is reading the same talking points from a teleprompter.

But that boring focus is part of why they are great. They never trip up. There has been no trap game for them. When they say they stay focused on the next opponent, they mean it. When they say they are not defending champs, they live that. It shows on the field.

We saw the fruits of that focus when they were able to stay centered and bounce back from a 19-point deficit. The eagles never blinked and never panicked. They go about their business like professionals, no matter what. The message comes from the top, Sirianni and Hurts, and everyone follows it. A formula that has led to them making it to 2 Super Bowls in the past 3 seasons, and winning 1.

The Packers Don't Have That Trait Yet

While the Eagles spent the lead-up to week 3 staying focused on what matters, the Packers took a different tactic. They smelled themselves. They heard the talk about how great they are, and let it go to their head. No one fell for it more than LT Rasheed Walker.

Just one player, but watch their game in week, and it looked like a team that fell for that message. Gone was the dominant team that ran over the Lions and Packers. In its place emerged a sloppy team that let the Browns steal their lunch money.

After the loss, Matt Lafleur responded to his player.

"The goal — and I’ve said it a million times to you guys, obviously not enough to our team — the goal is to go 1-0 every week. It pisses me off when we start talking about things outside of the next game, things that are way down the road."

A nice sentiment from him. But if his team does not actually live by those words, they ring hollow. And the team has yet to live by them in his tenure.

A Collapse vs The Browns

They were on their way to an ugly win. Eagles know the value of those. It does not always look pretty, but you make the plays in the end, leave with a win, and live to learn from your mistakes.

No one looked worse than the Eagles did in the first half. No one looked better in the 2nd half. And when they needed it, their stars made big plays. Whether it was Jalen Hurts taking over, Smith and Brown finding the End Zone, or Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter blocking FGs. They made the plays when they needed to to get the job done.

That is not what the Packers did. A 10-0 lead vanished in 3 minutes.

First, they gave up a field goal. No biggie. They still led by a TD, and the Browns hadn't moved the ball all game long. But then a bad playcall from head coach Matt Lafleur led to an awful decision by QB Jordan Love. He coughed up an interception that let the Browns start the drive at the Packers' 4-yard line. They punched in a TD on the next play.

But they had 3 minutes and a talented offense. They could easily rebound, get some points, and still escape with a win. They ran 5 plays, moved 35 yards, ran the clock down to 27 seconds, and made the Browns use their last timeout. All they had to do was hit a 43-yard FG. Instead, the Browns blocked it. A pretty perfect mirror of what happened with the Eagles.

Micha Parsons then got called for a penalty, giving the Browns 5 free yards, and then they let the Browns move into FG range, and unlike the Packers, they did not miss.

The Packers controlled the game for most of the day and found a way to lose. The Eagles struggled, but found a way to win. That is the difference.

What Separates The Eagles And The Packers

The Eagles know how to win. It can be ugly, it can be easy, but they just win. They have won every game Jalen Hurts starts and finishes, going back to week 6 last season. They don't always look good, but they do look good and get the job done when it matters.

We don't know if the Packers can do that yet. They can win pretty, but can they work ugly? And do they have the players that step up when it counts?

No one stepped up on Sunday vs the Browns. No one stepped up in the playoff game last year. And while they sported an impressive season record last year of 11-6, they were just 5-5 in 1 score games.

What is the issue? I would guess focus. The Eagles would never have players publicly say what the Packers player did. They know better.

Matt LaFluer said the right things in the aftermath. But saying the right things is different than doing the right thing. And we have yet to ever see his Packers teams live that mantra. He has racked up an impressive record, but with all that winning, they have only 3 playoff wins with him. Sirianni has 2 fewer seasons as a coach and twice the playoff wins.