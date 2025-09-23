Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will make a crucial visit up north to face the rival Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The Marlins are not technically eliminated from postseason contention, but they would need a downright absurd amount of help from nearly every team in the NL Wild Card race to secure the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Phillies have clinched the NL East crown, now playing only for the chance to unseat the Milwaukee Brewers as the first seed in the National League.

Miami's season has not had many bright spots, but young starter Edward Cabrera has been one of them. The righty has started 24 games and has posted a 3.57 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP, some of the best numbers on the team. In his lone start against the Phillies, Cabrera managed to work through 6.1 innings while only allowing a single run. A similar performance would almost certainly keep the Marlins' postseason hopes alive.

Despite several high-profile injuries, the Phillies have managed to maintain one of the best starting rotations in the MLB. Cristopher Sanchez, tonight's starter, is more than capable of acting as the team's ace in the absence of Zack Wheeler, as shown by his 2.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He has faced the Marlins twice in 2025, dominating each time to the tune of eight and seven innings of one-run ball.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-104)

Phillies -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Marlins +194

Phillies -211

Totals

Over 8 (-103)

Under 8 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Marlins are 90-66 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 49-29 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 24-21-1 when Miami plays an NL East opponent.

The Phillies are 83-73 ATS this year.

The Phillies are 39-36 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 31-26-6 in games that follow a Philadelphia loss.

Marlins vs Phillies Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers, OF - Out

Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner, SS - Out

Edmundo Sosa, INF - Out

Jose Alvarado, RP - Out

Jordan Romano, RP - Out

Marlins vs Phillies Prediction and Pick

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Miami is batting .261 in their past 28 games with the Phillies .270. Cabrera on the road has an ERA of 4.47. Miami's bullpen in their past 28 games has an ERA of 5.25, with the Phillies' bullpen ERA of 4.46. The Marlins are 14-5 to the over on the road, facing a team averaging 1.25 home runs per game or greater. The Phillies are 6-1 to the over in their past seven at home. Play Miami and Philadelphia over 8."