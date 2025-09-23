3 Areas Where The Eagles Still Need To Improve

We learned last year that you can not judge a team by their first few games. Few people thought the 3-2 Eagles looked like a team that would steamroll their way to a Super Bowl with very few issues. Yet, after that 3-2 start, they never lost another game with Jalen Hurts at QB, and they put up more points than any team ever has between the Super Bowl and conference finals.

So here we stand with a 3-0 Eagles team that has some flaws. We saw them correct some in the 2nd half of the Rams game. The pass game finally got going after a horrible 1st half vs the Rams, and the defense held the Rams to just 7 points. Those 7 points came on the first drive of the 2nd half, and it started in the Red Zone.

Still, despite the comeback and being undefeated, they have room to improve. That is not a bad thing. They had even more room to improve after week 3 last year. Expecting perfection in September is a recipe for disapointment. But here are 3 areas where the Eagles could still improve, on top of the obvious of keeping the passing game they had at the end of the Rams game going.

Run Blocking

Weird to say run blocking has been a struggle this year, because it was the main reason they were so good last year. But so far in the 2025 season, they have not lived up to their usual excellence.

Saquon Barkley averaged 3.8 yards before contact last year. By far the highest mark in the league. Often times Barkley burst through the hole untouched. But that has not been the case so far this year, and he has had to work for every yard he gets,

He is only averaging 2.0 yards before contact this season. He also has no carries of over 20+ yards. Last season he lead the league in rushes of 10+ yards, 30+ yards, 40+ yards, and 50+ yards. He had twice the number of 50-yard runs as the next-best player. This was an explosive run game, and it just has not been there this year.

Part of that is on Barkley, but the O-Line also has to do a better job giving him space to get going.

Kick Returns

Kick Returns are a big deal this season. The NFL changed the rules again, moving the touchback to the 35-yard line, to dissuade teams from just kicking out of bounds. Most teams are trying to get the ball the land in the "Landing Zone" to force a return.

The problem for the Eagles is that their return men have struggled. Not just to get yards, but to even field the ball cleanly. The Rams managed to send them knuckle balls every time, and Tank Bigsby and John metchie both struggled to scoop up the ball without muffing it.

With the new format, it is unlikely these muffs will lead to a turnover. There is too much space between them and the coverage team. But it does lead to awful field position. The time it takes to recover the ball lets the coverage team close in. Leading to the Eagles starting drives at the 20, 9, 19, 14, 21 yard line.

Was that the reason for the Eagles' struggles on offense? No, but it certainly did not help. Championship Teams can't make simple mistakes like that.

Time Management

This one is on Sirianni. A Coach who usually nails in-game management. But he has made some bad mistakes in each of the past 2 games.

In week 2, it was how he managed the game heading into the half. The Eagles had timeouts to spare, 39 seconds on the clock, and were at the KC 39-yard line. AJ Brown just made a catch that was ruled short of the 1st down marker, but if it had been challenged, it would have been a 1st down. The right choice was to call a timeout, make them review it, and worse worst-case scenario, move the chains with a Tush Push, and then try to score a TD.

Instead, he sat on his timeouts, never question the refs, and let the clock run down before settling for a field goal. It did not end up costing them, and 3 points was the difference in the game. But in the moment giving up was the wrong play.

He messed up again in week 3. This time, by using a timeout he should have held onto. The Rams were in field goal range with 19 seconds to go and 1 timeout. They just ran a play to get a 1st down. The Rams would have been forced to use their last timeout, but instead, Sirianni called a timeout for seemingly no reason. It let the Rams get a few extra yards.

Again, it worked out because they blocked the FG. But that does not change the fact that using that timeout was a mistake. The Rams were trying to call their own timeout at the time. There was nothing to be gained by calling a timeout there for the Eagles.

Neither case hurt them in the end. But these little mistakes can hurt you in close games. It let the Rams get 7 yards closer to turn a 51-yarder into a 44-yarder. That could be the difference in the future.