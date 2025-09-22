This Day in Sports History: September 22

September is a busy month for sports. The NFL and college football seasons begin, and sports fans also get to enjoy the Ryder Cup, MLB games, UFC fights, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Sept. 22 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that took place on Sept. 22 include:

1905: Willie Anderson won the U.S. Open, and it was his third straight Open title.

Three sports figures who stood out on Sept. 22 were Ben Paschal, Gene Tunney, and Don Shula.