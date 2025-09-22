Kick Return Weakness Is Uncharacteristic of Howie Roseman & The Eagles

When Jordan Davis triumphantly sprinted into the south end zone at Lincoln Financial Field, plenty of problems slipped down the priority list of talking points. The Philadelphia Eagles had just completed a dramatic comeback, and two field goal blocks in the fourth quarter of a one-score game helped seal the deal.

However, another special teams unit looked unprepared, out of sync, and overmatched throughout the Week 3 victory. The Los Angeles Rams were one step ahead of Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay and the Eagles in the kick return game.

A phase of the game that’s becoming increasingly important with new NFL rules in place almost marred a pivotal conference matchup against a playoff contender. The Eagles now must reevaluate their entire kick return strategy despite two recent trades that were supposed to bolster the unit.

They’ve already claimed returner Xavier Gipson in desperate need of correcting a glaring weakness. The clumsy missteps run counter to Howie Roseman's strong reputation for adding around the margins to bring even the smallest competitive advantages to the Eagles.

Eagles Show Glaring Kick Return Weakness

Kicker Joshua Karty and the Rams kept the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans off balance with line drives kickoffs in the first two weeks of the season. The NFL’s rule change that sends a touchback to the 35-yard line incentivizes more creative kickoff strategies, and the Eagles found themselves in bad offensive field position because of their kick return mistakes.

Tank Bigsby and John Metchie struggled to field all six kicks off Karty’s toe. Neither of the two recent trade acquisitions comfortably found rhythm in positioning themselves with momentum to return.

They struggled to catch the football both in the air or after bounces. Bigsby mishandled three kick returns that backed up the Eagles, and Metchie mishandled two more. Bigsby had one additional return to the 19-yard line that he fielded on a hop when his blockers failed to give him a legitimate crease for a solid return.

The Eagles began seven drives after Los Angeles kickoffs with an average starting fielding position of the 18-yard line. Punter Ethan Evans kicked a touchback in the final seconds of the first half to inflate the average position, which was the 16-yard line on Karty’s six kicks.

NFL teams started – on average – at the 29-yard line after receiving a kickoff in 2024. The small sample size of returns in 2025 has skewed results with plenty of variables, which only intensifies the need to fortify a kick return unit that’s impacting games more than it has in the past.

2 Trade Acquisitions Slow Eagles Offense

The addition of Gipson shouldn’t come as a surprise to observers of the struggles on Sunday. Howie Roseman has trouble resting when the Eagles show an obvious weakness, and he famously works with shrewd roster construction ideas thinking outside the box.

“How can we zig when they’re zagging?” -Howie Roseman

The Eagles might never have exploited the market inefficiency for running backs to sign Saquon Barkley without the creative approach.

Roseman’s way to zig on the kick return rule change was to pay significant attention to the possible return game contributions in trades for Tank Bigsby and John Metchie. The moves haven't paid dividends – at least not yet.

While both players offer legitimate offensive skill sets, they combined for only two offensive snaps against the Rams just weeks after Roseman acquired them.

A large portion of their value was supposed to be on special teams. The Kansas City Chiefs effectively kicked the ball away from Bigsby in Week 2, and both returners underperformed drastically against the Rams.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The inability to competently handle the kick return game crushed any hopes the Eagles had of playing complementary football with all three phases of the game feeding off each other’s success.

Both of Philadelphia’s star wide receivers commented on the offensive turnaround with three emphatic touchdown drives in the second half to fuel the comeback. DeVonta Smith spoke about how tempo contributed to the turnaround. A.J. Brown mentioned how a less conservative approach unlocked opportunities for explosive plays.

Nick Sirianni answered two separate postgame questions about his wide receivers’ comments. Neither question prompted the Eagles head coach to discuss the kick return problems, yet he offered the special teams blunders as factors that limited play-calling flexibility and put the offense in less than ideal circumstances.

Sirianni, Roseman, and the organization aren't overlooking the high impact of the blunders on the Week 3 performamce.

Michael Clay Faces New Challenge With Xavier Gipson

Xavier Gipson adds returning experience to the Eagles. The idea behind using Bigsby and Metchie was more about the upside of their respective skill sets in possible explosive plays. Neither player had returned kicks frequently before joining the Eagles, but Roseman hoped the acquisitions might put the Eagles ahead of the curve in a changing special teams landscape.

Clay emphasized after the Bigsby trade how the new kickoff rules heighten the preference for a running back's vision in the return game. Gipson, a wide receiver with limited offensive experience in 35 career games with the New York Jets, has explosive play ability of his own.

Gipson has also struggled to hold onto the football. He's fumbled 10 times with limited touches in his NFL career, including a lost fumble on a kick return in Week 1.

The Eagles expect that a more experienced returner will add competence to a unit that didn't demonstrate it in Week 3. However, the kick return unit also collectively needs to adjust to the consequences of the rule change beyond simple ball control mistakes.

Clay addressed the evolution of an NFL kick return after Week 2.

“Two weeks in, you really can't get a predictability on where the opposing kicker is going to kick it. Obviously with this new kickoff, hopefully as the season goes on, you can now get a sense on where they're trying to kick, whether it's the steps of the kicker, his alignment, if they have a kick side or a backside on their kickoff coverage team. That goes into us game planning more than anything else. I always think the first month is a little bit of a crapshoot in terms of what is the other team trying to do.” -Michael Clay

The crapshoot he’s referring to handcuffed the Eagles on offense against the Rams. If the Eagles had indicators of Karty’s targets, they didn’t execute blocks of shift protection well based on their gameplan.

The unit instead looked tactically unprepared to counter an effective kickoff unit that gave the Rams a significant edge in the field opposition battle. The Rams swarmed towards Karty's targets quickly and pounced on Bigsby and Metchie following the knuckleball kicks.

The Eagles won the game with two outstanding pushes to block field goal attempts. Clay, Davis, Jalen Carter, and the special teams deserve a significant share of the credit for the win.