PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 13: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates scoring a touchdown thrown by Jalen Hurts #1 during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After scoring 3 straight TDs to start the season, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense ran into a bit of a wall. In the second half against the Cowboys, and for most of the game vs the Chiefs, it felt like every yard was too much of a struggle. And the first half vs the Rams was as bad as this offense has ever looked with Jalen Hurts.

But something changed in the 2nd half. Suddenly, they moved down the field in chunks. After getting just 10 yards in their previous 6 drives, they went 79 yards with just 5 plays for a TD. They followed that up with 2 more passing TDs in their final 3 drives to come back from down 19 points.

So what changed? How did they go from looking completely incompetent on offense to unstoppable? If you listen to the players, it is as simple as being more aggressive.

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Want To Stay Aggressive

I think conservative would be a fair description of how the Eagles' offense operated over the first 2.5 games. They had just 2 completions of more than 20 air yards. There were 2 in that 2nd half alone. They had 3 more that may not have traveled 20 yards in the air, but went for more than 20, thanks to yards after the catch.

No one was more excited to open things up than the players themselves. You saw Jalen Hurts have a rare outburst of emotion after the long Dallas Goedert TD. The camera even caught him getting into it with Eagles OC Kevin Patullo. And then after the game, he had this to say to Pam Oliver.

"We have to get out of this playing not to lose. We have to come out aggressive and play our game. You saw our game in the 2nd half."

Again, you can just see the emotion in Hurts. He is usually stoic, even robotic. He will give out the stock answers about moving on to the next week, and keeping the main thing the main thing. But you can tell this meant more. Hurts was genuinely excited after this win and wore that emotion on his chest.

AJ Brown expressed a similar sentiment in the locker room after the game. Talking to Jeff Mclane, he had this to say.

"We got so many good players on this team, and at times, you can feel like we’re being conservative, and I don't think it should be like that. Let your killers do they thing, and play fast and play aggressive."

Last year, it took the O-Line going to Nick Sirianni to run the ball more to get the Eagles offense going. Maybe this is that moment this season. Hurts and Brown needed to make the case to unleash a more aggressive passing attack.

Eagles Need To Pass To Set Up The Run

Hurts and Brown are right. This team is too talented to play it safe. You have a QB who throws one of the better deep balls in the game, two elite WRs, and Dallas Goedert. This team should be able to push the ball down the field in chunks. And once they do that, and teams have to drop more players back in coverage, that is where the run game gets going.

The Eagles did not face many stacked boxes last year because, despite the low passing numbers, teams still respected the pass game. They could not stack the box, and the 2 times teams tried, the Eagles threw all over them. It was what happened in the Super Bowl.

Early on this season, teams were able to stack the box. Because with the Eagles throwing everything behind the sticks, no one feared the big chunk plays through the air. But if the Eagles can move down the field in chunks of 15-20 yards, they have to respect that, and it creates more space for Saquon Barkley to do his thing.