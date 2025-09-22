Another Week Of People Whining About The Tush Push

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles lines up prior to the play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles won again. It makes them 19-1 in their last 20 games. That just so happens to include the Super Bowl. The only game they lost in that span was a game where Jalen Hurts left early with an injury. They beat the Ravens, the Chiefs twice, the Rams 3 times, the Commanders 3 times, and the Packers in that span. But for whatever reason, the only thing people want to talk about is the Tush Push.

The off-season was wall-to-wall Tush Push talk. Will they ban it? Is it too dangerous? We had to hear every coach and every media member give their take. Roger Goodell went on a media blitz to try to get it banned. And yet, even after delaying the vote, they could not ban it.

Tush Push Conversation Carries Into The Season

Of course, that did not end the conversation. Because now every time the Eagles run it, which is often, we need to hear the detractors whine. It was particularly bad after the week 2 win. National Shows like Get Up made it the big topic, not that the Eagles have beaten the Chiefs 3 straight times. They even discovered a new talking point: it is "hard to officiate."

That talking point led to notable NFL insiders like Adam Schefter going on all week about how the NFL will keep a closer eye on the play. Refs would call it much tighter. But wouldn't you know it, it was all talk. The Eagles ran it multiple times, and there was not a single penalty called.

Slow Motion Makes People Angry

But again, that won't stop people from complaining. Because Fox took it upon themselves to slow one of them down frame by frame. And if you ignore the fact that human eyes don't have the feature of slow motion, the whiners will claim they missed a False Start.

Does Tyler Steen get off a millisecond early? Yes. If your argument is that they should make every play reviewable, go ahead and make that. But the naked eye can't pick it up. Not a single person noticed it in real time. It was only after the Fox crew decided to slow it down frame by frame that anyone noticed.

Here is the thing: they miss a ton of penalties in games. We have seen so many "False Starts" missed where Tackles get a tiny jump. Lane Johnson is an expert at it, and people with too much time on their hands tweet and complain about it all the time. Lane is not alone. They also miss holds and offside calls.

Refs cannot catch everything. And they will never catch a False Start like this. In real time, it is nearly impossible to notice. We know that, because not a single person tweeted out the real-time footage. They only complained when Fox shared the slow-mo.

It is a dumb, pointless conversation. They can call offside if the Eagles line up over the ball. More blatant False Starts can be called. But someone jumping one frame before the ball is snapped is not going to get called. Unfortunately, the refs have human eyeballs that don't perceive things in slow motion.

Find A New Topic

So please, please, stop the whining. Let the conversation be anything other than the Tush Push. Bring it back up in the off-season when it can actually be readjudicated. Stop ignoring how good this team is because you want to farm for clicks by whining about a perfectly legal play.