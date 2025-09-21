Jordan Davis Lifts Eagles To A Stunning Victory Over The Rams

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty (not pictured) has a field goal blocked by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) and returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during he second half at Lincoln Financial Field.

Going into the second half, the narratives for this week were already being written. The Eagles' offense looked as anemic as it had in years. They could do nothing against the Rams. They scored on the first drive thanks to a Zack Baun interception, and hardly moved the ball the rest of the half.

Once the Eagles started the 2nd half with a fumble that led to another Rams TD, most people were ready to pack it in. But maybe being down that much was the wake-up call the Eagles needed.

They rattled off TDs on 4 of their next 5 drives. AJ Brown racked up over 100 yards and a TD. Hurts went from being in the negative to 226 yards, 3 passing TDs, and a rushing TD. Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert also found the end zone. They scored 26 unanswered points after it looked like it would be a rout for the Rams.

But as great as the offense and Jalen Hurts were, they were not the heroes of the game. The hero of this game was Jordan Davis, who blocked not one, but 2 FGs, including what would have been a walk-off FG for the Rams. And just to rub it in, the 6ft 6 336 lb man scooped up that loose kick, and ran it back to the house to put the exclamation point on the comeback 33-26 win.

Let's not forget his efforts on defense. Davis also got the Eagles' lone sack of the game and made the stop on a 4th and 1 run by the Rams.

Jordan Davis Answering The Big Questions About Him

Coming into the season, Davis' future with the Eagles was unclear. We did not even know if the Eagles would pick up his 5th year option. They did, but for the most part, the Eagles have just signed their players early. Davis still has no long-term contract. He might be earning one though.

Before this season, it was clear Davis was an elite run stuffer. However, where he lagged behind was in conditioning and as a pass rusher. Through 3 games, they could not have asked for more from the big man.

In week 1, he played the bulk of the snaps after Jalen Carter came out. In week 2, he not only helped shut down the Chiefs' run game but also helped blow up the pocket on pass downs. Now, he had the biggest moment of his career. With the game literally on the line, he came up clutch.

Where Does This Leave The Eagles?

Once again, it was not pretty. After 1 half, it looked like it was going to be a miserable week to discuss the Eagles. But then the offense looked as great as we have seen them look,a nd the defense buckled down to slow down the Rams offense.

Hurts made things look easy. Brown reminded us he is a top 5 WR in this league. The only thing that still did not quite work was the run game. But with them being 3-0, they have time to figure things out.

The question is, was this the Eagles figuring it out? Are we done with the Eagles' struggles on offense? Did Kevin Patullo figure out his identity as a play caller in this league? Or will we see more of the issues that plaqued them over the first 2.5 games.

Thanks to Jordan Davis, we get to have a nice happy conversation about that this week. The Eagles get to keep their place atop the league, and they can carry momentum into a tough week 4 matchup down in Tampa Bay. They have time to figure it out more.