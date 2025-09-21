Instant Reaction: Eagles Pull Off Wild Comeback to Stun Rams

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles might never lose another game. Seriously — if they can win a game like this, how is anyone supposed to beat them?

For most of Sunday, it looked like the Eagles were completely overmatched. The offense sputtered, the defense was gashed, and even special teams couldn’t handle the basics. By every metric, the Los Angeles Rams were dominating. The halftime numbers painted an ugly picture:

First Downs: Rams 13, Eagles 4

Rams 13, Eagles 4 Total Yards: Rams 212, Eagles 33

Rams 212, Eagles 33 Yards per Play: Rams 5.7, Eagles 1.5

Rams 5.7, Eagles 1.5 Passing Yards: Rams 97, Eagles -1

Rams 97, Eagles -1 Rushing Yards: Rams 115 (5.8 YPC), Eagles 34 (2.8 YPC)

Rams 115 (5.8 YPC), Eagles 34 (2.8 YPC) Scoreboard: Rams 19, Eagles 7

The only category the Eagles weren’t losing? The red zone. The Rams went 0-for-2 inside the 20, while the Eagles cashed in their lone trip. That small crack of daylight proved to be the difference.

A Nightmare Start to the Second Half

If there was hope for a turnaround after halftime, it disappeared quickly. On the first possession, Rams 2nd year player Jared Verse blew past Matt Pryor — filling in for the injured Lane Johnson — for a strip-sack that led to eventual touchdown one play later. Suddenly, it was 26-7, and Lincoln Financial Field felt deflated.

The Spark

But then, something changed. Philadelphia benched Pryor in favor of Fred Johnson, went up-tempo, and finally stretched the field. Jalen Hurts connected on big throws to A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, setting up a quick touchdown. The defense followed with a stop, giving Hurts another chance. This time, the Eagles marched 87 yards in 13 plays for another score, cutting the deficit to 26-21.

A fourth-down stop by the defense looked like the turning point, but Hurts and the offense stalled on their own fourth-down attempt. That’s when special teams took over.

Block Party in Philly

The Eagles blocked not one but two Rams field goals in the fourth quarter — and both were game-changers. First, Jalen Carter got a hand on a kick, keeping momentum alive. The offense rewarded him with a grueling 17-play, 91-yard drive capped by a go-ahead touchdown.

Then came the dagger. With the Rams lining up for a 43-yard attempt to tie, Jordan Davis burst through, blocked the kick, scooped it up, and rumbled into the end zone. Ballgame. Eagles win, 35-26, in one of the wildest finishes in recent memory.

The Streaks Keep Growing

Philadelphia is now 3-0 on the season, an astounding 19-1 in their last 20 games, and a perfect 17-0 when Jalen Hurts starts and finishes over that stretch. Even more bizarre? Hurts has now gone 19 straight games without throwing for 300 yards — and he’s 18-1 in those contests.