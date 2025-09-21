7 Biggest Takeaways From The Eagles Comback Win vs The Rams

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown pass against Darious Williams #31 of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The first half for the Eagles on Sunday was as ugly as any half of Football looked for them in a long time. Only 33 total yards, and -1 passing yards. The defense was better than the offense. It would be impossible to be worse, but the Rams were still able to move up and down the field pretty easily. So when the 2nd half started with an Eagles turnover and a Rams TD, a lot of people were ready to throw in the towel.

But then something clicked. The Eagles rattled off 26 unanswered points to win 33-26. Finishing the game in dramatic fashion with a Jordan Davis blocked FG that he returned for an unnecessary, but certainly welcome, knockout punch TD.

It helped the Eagles reach 3-0. But what can we take away from the big win? Should we be concerned about how they looked in the first half, or excited by how they looked in the second half? Here are 7 big takeaways from the Eagles week 3 win.

Don't Count Out This Offense

After the first 30 minutes of the game, you could hear people coming up with their Kevin Patullo takes. It would have been scorched earth for the next 5 days on the Eagles' new OC. To be fair, the outrage would have been mostly justified. After looking great in the 1st half vs the Cowboys, we watched this offense struggle for 8 straight quarters.

But then the momentum shifted in a big way. They found the endzone on 3 of their next 4 drives. Dallas Goedert, AJ Brown, and Devonta Smith all caught TD passes. Hurts and the Eagles' pass catchers gained 227 yards through the air, with Brown accounting for 109 of those, and they were doing it in big chunks.

They had catches of 33, 38, 16, 25, and 23 yards. In weeks 1 and 2, they had 2 catches of 20+ yards total. They tripled their season total in 1 game.

This is what fans, and likely a lot of the players, wanted to see. You have a QB who throws a great deep ball, two elite WRs, and one of the better deep ball TEs. The Eagles needed to be more aggressive in the passing game, and we saw how well it paid off when they finally tried to be.

Fred Johnson Needs To Be The Backup Tackle

When Lane Johnson left the game with a neck injury, which he sustained on the 1st drive, they first went to Matt Pryor. It was a disaster. He quickly gave up a sack. Not long after, the Rams got a free rusher right at Hurts because Saquon Barkley left his man after Pryor got beat. And it was Pryor who let a free rusher run by him on the strip sack of Hurts to start the 1st half.

I dont know why they went to Pryor 1st when they had Fred Johnson. Nor do I know why it took them so long to make the change. But eventually they learned what everyone else saw right away: Fred Johnson was the better option to fill in for Lane Johnson.

The shift in the offense started the second Johnson got on the field. Hurts now had time, which let him get comfortable and let him get into a rhythm.

Pryor struggled in camp. It was why the Eagles had to go out and give up draft capital to bring Johnson back. Johnson should have been the 1st option. The Eagles made a bad decision and stuck with it too long. But they eventually did fix the mistake and had enough time to make the comeback.

Luckily, it sounds like Lane Johnson will be back next week. But if they ever need someone to fill in at LT or even RT again, Johnson needs to be option 1.

No One Can Adjust Like Vic Fangio

A hallmark of Fangio's defense in his time in Philly has been 2nd half adjustments. He might tell you they are overrated, but his performance as the Eagles' DC tells a different story. This was only the latest example of his offense struggling out of the gate, but getting better as they go along.

They gave up 0 points after the 1st TD of the 2nd half. It is hard to stop a team when they start in the Red Zone. But from there, they shut the Rams down. Sure, that took a couple blocked FGs, but the guys who blocked those kicks are the Eagles' two main DTs, so it still counts as a win for the defense.

The Eagles did it vs the Cowboys, did it vs the Chiefs, and now they did it vs the Rams. They have given up 49 points in the 1st half, but only 14 in the 2nd half, including a shutout of the Cowboys in the 2nd half of week 1. It was the same story last year, with big adjustments vs teams like the Rams, Ravens, and the Bengals. It seems to be the case again this year.

Jordan Davis Has Been Unleashed

Everyone will talk about the impact Jordan Davis made on Special Teams, and for good reason. When you play a part in blocking two FGs, including the one that seals the win, people will likely focus on that. But don't overlook what he did on defense. Not only did he get a sack, but it was Jordan Davis who made the stop on that huge 4th and 1 at the start of the 4th quarter.

Davis has taken such a big step this season. He is trimmed down and in better condition, but did not seem to lose any of his power. Davis is still an elite run stuffer, but now we see him being able to stay on the field and impact the pass game just as much. He won't be a big sack guy. But he is a space eater. Davis takes up blocks and drives back the pocket to help other players make an impact.

The Eagles already picked up Davis's 5th-year option. But he might be earning himself an extension. If they can keep both Jalen Carter and Davis around, that is as good a combo at DT as you will find in the league.

Turns Out Throwing To AJ Brown Is A Good Idea

Brown had 35 yards on 6 catches in the first 2 games. He doubled his catches in 1 game, hauling in another 6 catches. But he also quadrupled his yards, going from 35 to 144.

They not only threw to him for, but actually threw to him on routes where he can make plays. He didn't get involved at all in week 1 and was mostly only used on slants short of the sticks in week 2. But vs the Rams, they let him actually test the secondary, and go downfield a bit.

His longest catch in the first 2 weeks was 8 yards. His longest vs the Rams was 38. They brought back a playstyle that had worked so well for them. Essentially, the play is, "screw it, I know AJ will make a play on the ball."

When Brown and Hurts are at their best, they have unstoppable chemistry. Hurts has the innate abillity to put the ball where only Brown can make a play on it, and there is no CB that can stop Brown 1 on 1 if Brown goes to get the ball. The offense was too timid in the last 2 games, but they finally stepped out of their comfort zone, and it paid off with a big day by Brown and Hurts.

Run Game Still A Problem

One thing we are still waiting to happen is for this run game to look like it did last year. Barkley is not getting those big chunk plays yet. He did a bit better in the second half, but it still felt like he was working for every yard he got, whereas last year it just seemed so easy.

Some of that is Barkley, some of it is the O-Line, and some of it is the play design. There was one point where it was 2nd and long, and they ran up the middle despite getting next to nothing on inside runs all game long.

Last year, Barkley led the league in yards before contact. This year that number is under 2.0. When he gets hit before he crosses the line, it is hard to see him being able to be as productive as he was last season.

It is too early too worry. He purposely took it easier in the off-season to keep himself fresh. So maybe his body is still catching up. But it would be great to see a big game by Barkley soon.

Tush Push Talk Overblown

All week, the National media talked (whined) about the Eagles' Tush Push. There was a lot of talk from Insiders that the NFL would monitor the play closely, and enforce false starts where needed. Not single penatly was called despite the Eagles running the play multiple times, including for a TD.

If you take the effort to look at one of those tush pushes in super slow-mo, you will notice Tyler Steen gets off the snap a millisecond early. But since refs' eyeballs do not have slow motion as a feature, they need to react to things in real time. Turns out, it is impossible to even notice the false start in real time. The only reason people notice it for the Tush Push is that the play is under a microscope. But you might notice these every so slightly early jumps on a lot of run plays.

Turns out, when you know the snap cadence, like offensive linemen do, they can jump exactly when the snap comes. That might happen a microsecond early. No one is ever going to notice that in real time. That would be insane to call because there is no way for the Refs to notice it.