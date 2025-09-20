This Day in Sports History: September 20

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL season, the first weeks of college football, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 racing. Over the years, Sept. 20 has witnessed its fair share of notable sports moments and stories from big names across the board. Here's a closer look at just some of them.

Three athletes who really stood out on Sept. 20 were Billie Jean King, Walter Payton, and Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez. King was a legendary tennis player who won 39 Grand Slams and became a women's rights icon for her activism on and off the court. Payton, the Chicago Bears running back known as "Sweetness," was renowned for his all-around skill, 1985 Super Bowl win, and numerous NFL records. A-Rod enjoyed a spectacular career as a record-setting MLB player, a 14-time All-Star, and a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, with 696 home runs and over 3,000 hits.