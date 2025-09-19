Through Struggles, Aaron Nola Is Still A Pillar Of The Community

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 11: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 11, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

It has not been the ideal season for Aaron Nola. The longtime Phillies starter struggled out of the gate. He took a rare trip to the IL and missed multiple months. His performance has not improved much since his return. But even in the midst of this forgettable season for him, he does get one great honor he can hang his hat on. For the 2nd time in his career, Nola is the Phillies nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the MLB. It is given annually to the player who best represents the game through "extraordinary character," as MLB legend Roberto Clemente used to do himself.

Every year, 1 member from each team who best represents those ideals is nominated, and fans vote on who should be the overall winner. This is Nola's 2nd time as the Phillies nominee in 11 seasons.

The last Phillies player to win the award was Jimmy Rollins. He won it in 2014, his final year with the Phillies. Other recipients include Garry Maddox in 1986 and Greg Luzinski in 1978.

What Aaron Nola Does For The Community

Though Nola may have struggled on the field this season, no one can question his work off of it. Nola is a big supporter of Philabundance, the region's largest hunger relief organization. Through his work with their "Phans Feeding Families Campaign," Nola has helped raise millions for hungry people in need.

Nola also hosts events for other causes, including recently a Poker Night that raised $225,000 for Team Red, White, & Blue.

He also works with causes that help fund research into ALS, a disease Nola's uncle died from in 2021. He talked to MLB.com's Paul Casella, who wrote about Nola's nomination in his Newsletter.

"That specific area of work with ALS hits a little bit harder to me because of my uncle. But it's not even just him," Aaron said. "Being able to meet a lot of different people who are diagnosed with the disease, you see how much it varies from person to person. So I've met so many people in such different situations, and heard so many stories -- and they're all so moving."

You can read Casella's full newsletter about Aaron Nola and the plethora of charity work he does here.

Nola is undoubtedly a pillar of the local community. Whether it is giving his time or his money, Nola has done great work for causes in Philly and outside it. This nomination is a reminder that even if we might not be happy with Aaron Nola on the field this year, the city is still lucky to have him.