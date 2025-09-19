This Day in Sports History: September 19
Sports in September are all about the MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC matches, the Ryder Cup, and F1 races. Over the years, Sep. 19 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Continue reading to take a closer look at some of these events from this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
These great moments in sports history happened on Sep. 19:
- 1879: Thomas Ray became the youngest athlete to break a world track and field record. At 17 years and 198 days old, he accomplished a pole vault of 11 feet and 2 3/4 inches.
- 1921: Bill Tilden defended his men's tennis U.S. National Championship title.
- 1925: Bill Tilden won the U.S. National Championship for the sixth time in a row.
- 1931: Lefty Grove won his 30th game of the MLB season.
- 1931: Tom Creavy won the PGA Championship, achieving his only major title.
- 1933: The New York Giants won the National League Pennant.
- 1948: Margaret Osborne duPont won the women's title at the U.S. National Championship. It was the first of three straight U.S. Singles crowns.
- 1955: Ernie Banks hit his fifth grand slam of the MLB season.
- 1968: Denny McLain won his 31st game of the season.
- 1973: Frank Robinson hit a home run in his 32nd major league ballpark.
- 1982: The New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears, 10-0, and achieved their first shutout victory on the road.
- 1986: Joe Crowley pitched a no-hitter against the Angels.
- 1988: Diver Greg Louganis smashed his head on a diving board during the preliminaries. He recovered, qualified, and won the following day.
- 1992: Barry Bonds joined Willie Mays, Howard Johnson, and Ron Gant as the only players in MLB history to have two seasons with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases.
- 1993: Kicker John Carney made six field goals and set an NFL record of 29 successful field goals in a row.
- 1993: Tom Glavine won 20 games in three consecutive seasons.
- 2000: Ken Griffey Jr. got his 400th career home run from pinch-hitting. He became the first MLB player to get to the 400 mark as a pinch-hitter.
- 2004: Jerry Rice's streak of 274 games in a row with a reception came to an end.
- 2008: Greg Maddux pitched his 5,000th career inning against the San Francisco Giants.
- 2008: Thierry Henry scored his first goal for Barcelona.
- 2024: Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to accomplish 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.
Sept. 19 had multiple stand-out athletes, including Bill Tilden, Ernie Banks, and John Carney.
Tilden was known as "Big Bill." He popularized tennis as a spectator sport and was voted the greatest player of the first half of the 20th century in a 1950 Associated Press poll. Banks was the first Cubs player to have his number retired and got a statue erected at Wrigley Field. Carney was famous for being a long-time NFL kicker and for his record-setting career with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Sept. 19 has certainly impacted the sports world.