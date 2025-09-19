Rams vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Los Angeles Rams aim to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense. The Rams are 2-0, having defeated the Tennessee Titans 33-19 in Week 2. Los Angeles trailed 13-10…
The Los Angeles Rams aim to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles' offense.
The Rams are 2-0, having defeated the Tennessee Titans 33-19 in Week 2. Los Angeles trailed 13-10 at halftime, then outscored the Titans 23-6 in the second half. They performed well in the passing game and decently on third down. Time of possession was fairly even, and the Rams went 3-for-6 in the red zone. The defense recorded five sacks, and Davante Adams led the offense with six receptions and one touchdown.
The Eagles are 2-0, having defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week 2. The game was deadlocked at halftime until Philadelphia opened up a 10-point lead. Philadelphia lost in total yards, but they were more efficient during important moments. They were marginally ahead in possession time and went 2-for-2 in the red zone. Running back Saquon Barkley led the offense with 22 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Spread
- Rams +3.5 (-113)
- Eagles -3.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Rams +163
- Eagles -178
Total
- Over 44.5 (-108)
- Under 44.5 (-104)
The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rams vs Eagles Betting Trends
- The LA Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.
- The LA Rams are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.
- The LA Rams are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.
- Philadelphia is 8-0 SU in its last eight games.
- The total has gone over in five of Philadelphia's last seven games against the LA Rams.
Rams vs Eagles Injury Reports
Los Angeles Rams
- Steve Avila, G - Questionable
- Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable
- Braden Fiske, DE - Questionable
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - Injured Reserve
- Keir Thomas, LB - Injured Reserve
Philadelphia Eagles
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured Reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured Reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured Reserve
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured Reserve
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Out
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve
Rams vs Eagles Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles is ranked eighth in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, tied for 11th in total points scored, and first in points against. The Rams will try to slow down Barkley and put pressure on Jalen Hurts as well. They plan to get the offense rolling in the first half, with Puka Nacua making some big plays. Nacua leads the NFL with 18 catches after two weeks.
Philadelphia is ranked 31st in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 16th in points scored, and 12th in points conceded. So far, the Eagles' attack has been primarily focused on the passing game, but Hurts has also produced some outstanding plays. Philly will want to keep the ball in their hands and control the clock. They will need to put some pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford so he can not make those crucial third-down throws.
Best Bet: Rams Spread
The Eagles have two close wins this season, and this one is shaping up to be another nail-biter. The Rams' defense will put the Eagles' rushing attack to the test, forcing Hurts to make crucial plays at times. Los Angeles boasts an efficient offense that should be able to match the Eagles' production. This game should come down to a late touchdown or turnover.