Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

The Phillies return to action tonight looking to shake off Wednesday's shutout loss in Los Angeles as they open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia (91–62), which already clinched the NL East championship crown, still has plenty at stake with postseason seeding, while Arizona (77–76) is fighting to keep its Wild Card hopes alive. The Diamondbacks and Reds are tied at two games behind the New York Mets for the final playoff berth.

Taijuan Walker (5–8, 4.17 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies after allowing at least four runs in each of his last four starts.

He'll face Arizona's Ryne Nelson (7–3, 3.34 ERA), fresh off a six-inning shutout in his last time out. The right-hander has logged 122 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP in 143 innings.

Philadelphia's offense continues to revolve around Kyle Schwarber, who leads the club with 53 home runs and 128 RBI. The Phillies await the return of Alec Bohm and Trea Turner from the injured list, leaving Bryson Stott to help carry the infield production.

Arizona leans on Corbin Carroll's 30 homers and 78 RBIs and Geraldo Perdomo's .289 average and 97 RBIs.

The Phillies took two of three from the Diamondbacks back in May.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-194)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Phillies +110

Diamondbacks -120

Total

Over 9 (-118)

Under 9 (+102)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games, but 1-3 on the road.

The Diamondbacks are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, 1-3 at home.

The over has hit in eight of the Phillies' last nine games.

The total has gone under in nine of the Diamondbacks' last 13 games against the Phillies.

The Phillies are 2-5 when playing the Diamondbacks on the road.

The Diamondbacks have won six of their last eight at home.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Phillies

Edmundo Sosa, 2B — 10-day IL (groin).

Trea Turner, SS — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Alec Bohm, 3B — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith, 1B — 60-day IL (quadriceps).

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies are the better team, but Walker has been hittable all season, and he's allowed 22 hits and 13 runs in his last 15 innings .... In 75.1 home innings, Nelson has a 2.51 ERA and .200 allowed batting average. The Diamondbacks are also fighting for their wild-card lives, while the Phillies are in a comfortable spot in the NL. Pretty close to a must-win game for the Diamondbacks." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"This matchup presents a classic case where the betting line doesn't fully reflect the quality gap between these teams. While Arizona has home-field advantage and a reliable starter in Nelson, Philadelphia's superior overall roster, elite bullpen, and tremendous road record make them an attractive underdog play .... When I see a 97-win team available at plus-money against an 82-win opponent, regardless of venue, I'm going to take that value nearly every time. Look for the Phillies to grind out a low-scoring win behind Buehler and their stellar bullpen." — Joe Jensen, Predictem