Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

The decisiveness of a one-goal victory in soccer keeps a sportsbook's spread in fractional territory prior to any even-handed match. Philadelphia is an exception this weekend, spotting a full goal to the New England Revolution (+1) at Subaru Park. But there's a much weirder twist to the betting line.

Philadelphia is still sore from a 0-7 league defeat at Vancouver, a blowout loss that ties for the worst margin-of-defeat in MLS lore. Thomas Muller of the Whitecaps scored a hat trick on his 36th birthday. Curiously, the Union stuck with 19-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Vincent Rick throughout the ordeal.

The Union must regroup and set about trying to win the Supporters Shield for best MLS regular season record, which might require taking three points from every match left before the playoffs. The good news is that Philly is a huge favorite to defeat visiting New England at 2:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1 (-120)

New England Revolution +1 (+100)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -200

New England Revolution +460

Draw +355

Total

Over 3.25 (+105)

Under 3.25 (-125)

The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won four of its last five league matches at home.

New England is 1-1-3 in its last five road appearances.

Totals have gone over in five of the teams' last seven matchups.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Ben Bender is out with a calf injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is out with a muscle injury.

New England Revolution

Midfielder Matt Polster is out with a knee injury.

Forward Leonardo Campana is out with an Adductor injury.

Forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a calf injury.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia's head coach, Bradley Carnell, showed off his political skills after taking Vancouver's 7-0 kick in the pants. Carnell admitted to a poor overall performance while subtly reminding press conference reporters that Philly was resting players on a long trip westward. “We had enough (starters) on the field to win the game,” Carnell told Matthew DeGeorge of The Citizens Voice last Saturday night, adding that “I think over 30 match days … we've proven to find the right recipe. Today we didn't.”

New England's last road effort, a 3-2 loss at Chicago, doesn't inspire confidence in the Revolution's 5-to-1 moneyline at Philadelphia. But the Revs ran off with three points in Columbus on Aug. 26 thanks to a winning goal from Cameroonian winger Ignatius Ganago. New England's spoiler's mojo involves manufacturing an attack and leaving the rest to chance, making the Revs into a rowdy rival.