Flyers vs Islanders Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders in a preseason game Sunday night.

The Flyers concluded last season with a 33-39-10 record, ranking eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They missed the playoffs for the fifth year in a row, matching their longest playoff drought in franchise history. This season was part of a rebuilding process, and several young players showed great promise. Travis Konecny led the squad with 76 points and served as an alternate captain. Philadelphia needed more center depth and stronger goaltending. This summer, they added Trevor Zegras and Dan Vladar. The Flyers will see if they have upgraded sufficiently.

The Islanders concluded last season with a 35-35-12 record, ranking sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They were nine points from securing a playoff position. New York struggled with special teams play and lost several third-period leads. The Islanders also suffered injuries to key skaters, which hampered their overall effectiveness. This offseason, New York received the first overall pick in the draft, selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer. They might put him in the mix straight away, but defensemen typically take a little longer to adjust to the NHL pace.

Flyers vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Flyers are 2-3 in their last five games.

The Flyers are 1-4 in their last five games against the spread.

The Flyers are 24-17 in their road games against the spread.

Islanders are 4-1 in their last five games.

Islanders are 4-1 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in one of the Islanders' last five games

Flyers vs Islanders Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D - Day-to-day

Tyson Foerster, RW - Out

Rasmus, Ristolainen, D - Out

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured Reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Out

Jesse Nurmi, LW - Out

Flyers vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

The Flyers finished last season ranked 24th in scoring, 28th in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 20th in the penalty kill. Philly's new head coach is Rick Tocchet, a former Flyers forward and Hall of Famer. His coaching style emphasizes disciplined defense, a structured system, hard play, and capitalizing on those limited, grade-A scoring opportunities. Some experts are concerned about coach Tocchet's limited offensive philosophy, but he feels that, first and foremost, he must create a supportive environment and balance accountability.