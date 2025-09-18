Sixers Unveil Throwback Court To Celebrate 2001 Team

This season the Sixers are celebrating the 2001 team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals. That means the much-loved Black Jerseys are back. But today, the Sixers gave us a taste of what the court will look like. And those of you who are nostalgic are going to love it.

Fans have been waiting for a throwback to this season for a while. The Black Jerseys and the old school logo still hold a special place in a lot of fans' hearts. Perhaps because the team has not even reached the Conference Finals, let alone the NBA Finals, since that season.

It is a cool look in general. But that team, led by Allen Iverson, grabbed this city by the heartstrings. It was the type of playoff run this city lives for. A ragtag group of underdogs scrapping their way to success. It ended in heartbreak, but the city has been desperate for a feeling close to that for 25 years now. So you can see why fans are excited about a return to that look.

The court is not a direct copy of the original. The logo is a bit bigger, and it lacks the swooping basketballs the old court used to feature. But this version definitely hits the nostalgia bone. It is a close enough copy that it will make the fans who have clamoured for this very happy.

Here Is When You Can See The Court:

Nov 8th (Raptors)

Nov 9th (Pistons)

Nov 23rd (Heat)

Dec 4th (Warriors)

Dec 7th (Lakers)

Dec 20th (Mavs)

Dec 23rd (Nets)

Jan 24th (Knicks)

Jan 31st (Pelicans)

Feb 11th (Knicks)

Mar 3rd (Spurs)

Mar 4th (Jazz)

Mar 23rd (Thunder)

Apr 12th (Bucks)