Jordan Mailata Is Sick of Your Tush Push Complaints

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The conversation that dominated the NFL offseason has dominated the discussion around the league following the Eagles' win over the Chiefs. The Eagles ran out the iconic play multiple times, including to get the 1st down that sealed the win. But while a lot of people around the league are sick of seeing it, Jordan Mailata is sick of their complaints about it.

The Eagles' LT answered questions about it and the outrage it has caused in a media scrum on Wednesday. He did not hold back his thoughts.

“That annoys me when people say it’s the reason why we win games,” Jordan Mailata said. “When you look at our defense and special teams, they’re dominating their sides of the ball. The offense is doing their part. We’re not dominating. But we’re doing our part. We’re doing just enough... I think that is bullcrap. You can’t say we’re winning games because of that."

The winning games part comes from comments made by Adam Schefter on Get Up. Schefter made the comment that the Eagles won that game back when the Tush Push ban failed to pass in May. Mailata did not mince words with his response.

“I couldn’t give a f*** what Adam Schefter says to be honest,” Mailata said. " And I ain't the one calling plays on my team."

Adam Schefter did get a chance to respond to the backlash from Philly fans. He joined Kincade and Salciunas, and John Kincade took him to task. Here is how that exchange went.

Mailata also added that any other team can run it. “This is my official plea to all the other teams out there," Mailata said. "You can run the Tush Push just like we can."

He also called the play a "beautiful work of art" and an "organized mess." He added that if the play is destined to be banned, they might run it 18 times a week.

The play is here to stay for at least the rest of the season. The whining around the league may cause refs to keep a closer eye on it, but as some have pointed out, the refs may also notice that there are defenders breaking rules during the play. But as long as the play is legal, the Eagles will run it. And even if they ban the push, the Eagles will still run it as a normal QB sneak.