Why The Phillies Matchup So Well With The Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 16: Rafael Marchán #13 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a three-run home run with Kyle Schwarber #12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Coming into the season, the Dodgers were the boogeyman. For good reason. Not only did they just win the World Series, with one of the scariest lineups in baseball, but they added names like Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Roki Sasaki to the mix. Those moves have not exactly panned out, but they still make for an imposing matchup. But there is a fatal flaw in their roster. A flaw the Phillies are perfectly set up to exploit.

A Struggling Bullpen That Has To Pitch A Ton

What is worse than having a shaky bullpen? How about being a team that needs to rely on its bullpen a ton because your starters can't go deep into games?

The Dodgers' starting pitchers have pitched just 727 innings this season—the 3rd lowest number in the league. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is their only pitcher with more than 110 innings pitched this season. On many nights, the Dodgers are into their bullpen by the 6th inning.

Shohei Ohtani specifically is being held to a strict limit. We saw it in the second game of the series with the Phillies. He pitched 5 innings of no-hit ball and got pulled.

Their bullpen has pitched the second-most innings in all of baseball. But they are also 20th in ERA, and since they pitch so much, 6th in earned runs.

We saw it vs the Phillies. Ohtani shut them down. But the second the bullpen came in, the floodgates opened. The Phillies quickly put up 6 runs, turning a 5-run lead for the Dodgers into a 6-5 for themselves. The Dodgers tied it up, but then gave up 3 more runs in the 9th on a HR by Rafeal Marchan of all people.

Game 1 was a similar story. The opener gave up a HR. Their "starter" came in, went 5.2 innings, and gave up 1 run. Then the Dodgers went to the pen, and the Phillies scored 5 runs in 4 innings, including the game-winning run in the 10th.

They imploded the moment they put their pen in both nights, and that is not an unfamiliar sight. They dont have the worst bullpen in the league. The Phillies' bullpen actually has a worse ERA. But whereas the Dodgers use their bullpen more than almost anyone, the Phillies' bullpen has pitched the fewest innings in the league.

The problem is not just performance, it is volume. The Dodgers need to rely on their pen, but their pen is not reliable.

Why The PhillIes Can Expose That Flaw

The Phillies have not hit great against starting pitchers this year. But where they do excel is late in games. No team has more runs (279) in the 7th inning or later than the Phillies. They also have the most HRs (74), the 2nd best AVG (.280), the best SLG (.456), and 2nd best OPS (.791).

The Phillies mash against bullpens. Forgot the stats, just think anecdotally. How many times have you seen this lineup look lost, but then turn it on once they get to the pen? It is a recurring theme.

So you have a team with a shaky bullpen, whose starters can't go late into games, and a team that hits bullpens better than anyone. Do you see the problem here?

If the season ended today, and the Dodgers won in the Wild Card series, it would be Phillies-Dodgers in the NLDS. These 2 teams could be on a collision course, and perhaps no team is better equipped to take advantage of the Dodgers' biggest flaw.

The Phillies are 4-1 on the season vs the Dodgers at the time this article was written. They already won the series. They might go 5-1. The Phillies seem to have their number. More specifically, they have the number of the Dodgers' bullpen.