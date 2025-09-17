This Day in Sports History: September 17
Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 17 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 17 included:
- 1897: Joe Lloyd won the U.S. Open for men's golf, his only major title.
- 1906: Eddie Collins made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Athletics.
- 1912: Casey Stengel got four singles in his MLB debut.
- 1917: Honus Wagner retired from baseball.
- 1927: Rene Lacoste defended his U.S. National Championship title for men's tennis.
- 1928: Henri Cochet won the U.S. National Championship for men's tennis, his only U.S. title.
- 1931: Earl Webb set an MLB record with 65 doubles in a season.
- 1939: Bobby Riggs won the U.S. National Championship for men's tennis.
- 1939: Alice Marble won the U.S. National Championship for women's tennis.
- 1941: Stan Musial made his MLB debut and got two hits.
- 1947: Jackie Robinson won the Rookie of the Year award.
- 1954: Rocky Marciano knocked out Ezzard Charles in the eighth round to retain his world heavyweight boxing title.
- 1955: Brooks Robinson made his MLB debut and got two hits.
- 1956: The Yankees won their 22nd American League Pennant.
- 1959: Jack Nicklaus won the U.S. Golf Amateur Championship.
- 1960: Neale Fraser won the U.S. Open for men's tennis, his second straight U.S. title.
- 1960: Darlene Hard won the U.S. National Championship for women's tennis, her first U.S. singles title.
- 1964: Mickey Mantle got his 2,000th career hit and 450th career home run.
- 1968: Gaylord Perry pitched a no-hitter against the Cardinals.
- 1979: George Brett was the sixth player in MLB history to have at least 20 doubles, triples, and home runs in a season.
- 1984: Dwight Gooden got 32 strikeouts in consecutive games.
- 1984: Reggie Jackson was the 13th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs.
- 1996: Hideo Nomo pitched a no-hitter against the Rockies.
- 2000: The Miami Dolphins retired Dan Marino's jersey number.
- 2004: Barry Bonds hit his 700th career home run.
- 2017: Anna Nordqvist won the Evian Championship for women's golf.
- 2019: Mike Yastrzemski hit his 20th home run on his debut at Fenway Park, becoming the first Yastrzemski to homer at Fenway since his grandfather, Carl.
Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 17 were Jackie Robinson, Rocky Marciano, and Dan Marino. Robinson won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1947 and was the first African American to play in the MLB. Marciano was the only undefeated heavyweight boxing champion in history, with a perfect 49-0 record, including 43 knockouts. Fans celebrated Marino's record-breaking passing ability, quick release, and strong arm during his 17-season career with the Miami Dolphins.