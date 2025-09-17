The Tush Push Is Still Driving People Crazy

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: The Philadelphia Eagles prepare for a tush push during the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Eagles fans love to say we don't care what people think. It is a lie. We revel in being hated. When people in the national media disrespect our team or one of our players, we love it. We live to be able to argue with people who are disrespecting Philly or our teams. And few topics have given us more ammo in that regard than the infamous Tush Push.

All off-season, despite being the champions, it let us play the victim. Even while we celebrated that Super Bowl, we could complain about all the big names, either in the league or in the media, who tried to ban the play. We even had the NFL Commissioner openly campaign to ban it. The arguments against the Tush Push were terrible. But it let us be able to have something to argue about in what would have otherwise been a quiet off-season.

It survived. So we got to revel in the league coming at us, and still have our favorite play.

People Are Coming For The Tush Push Again

Only a couple of weeks into the season, it is already ruffling feathers again. Something that Philly fans are loving. The week 2 win over the Chiefs rocketed the conversation back into the national dialogue. All those national shows did segments on it, and it reignited the debate of whether it should be banned or not.

One man who found himself in the crosshairs was ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. He went on Get Up, and said, "This game was lost in March. This game was lost when the NFL owners refused to ban the tush push from happening. It wasn't lost yesterday."

Philly fans did not take it well. We took it as Schefter saying that the Eagles only win because of the Tush Push. And when Adam Schefter came on Kincade & Salciunas, our own John Kincade did a great job of taking him to task for his take.

Big credit to John for holding Schefter accountable. And credit to Schefter for coming on and being willing to take the heat for it.

It was not just Schefter though. During the game the Fox crew, including Tom Brady and Dean Blandino, complained about the play as well. All the typical names around the media spent the firts part of the week reigniting the old arguments from the summer.

It is something that will carry throughout the season anytime the play is run, which, knowing the Eagles, will be most weeks.

Eagles Fans Love The Drama

It is a debate that is going nowhere. Nothing can happen about it until the off-season, where we will have another long debate about the play, and people will try to ban it again. The only thing that might change is that refs may be on the lookout for the False Starts the Eagles admittedly got away with on Sunday.

But Eagles fans will love the whole thing. Because we love being in the spotlight. We love being the bad guys. We love when it is everybody vs us. And we love being able to feel disrespected.