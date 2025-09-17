Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to complete a clean sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. Philadelphia has survived a couple of close calls in a hugely important series as it tries to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers for the first seed in the National League. The Dodgers, despite all of their star power, are engaged in a back-and-forth battle for control of the NL West, with every close defeat having a devastating effect on the team's chances of maintaining its slim lead over the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies are set to deploy starter Jesus Luzardo tonight. The lefty has been one of the weaker arms in Philadelphia's rotation, but he has still managed to put up a 4.03 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 30 starts this season. The Dodgers have been solid offensively lately, and they hit left-handed pitching slightly better than they do righties, setting Luzardo up for a potentially difficult outing under a huge spotlight.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell will complete the rare lefty-vs-lefty matchup. Snell's inaugural campaign in Los Angeles has been marred by injury, with the coveted free agent only appearing in nine contests so far. He has lived up to expectations in those games, putting up a 2.79 ERA and a suspect 1.39 WHIP. The Dodgers desperately need a solid outing from Snell to keep what has turned into an awful Dodgers bullpen from entering the game and blowing a lead, which is exactly what happened in the second game of this series.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-165)

Dodgers -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Phillies +128

Dodgers -146

Totals

OVER 8 (-100)

UNDER 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies are 81-71 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 42-35 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 43-28-6 when Philadelphia plays away from home.

The Dodgers are 65-86 ATS this year.

The Dodgers are 33-43 ATS at home.

The OVER is 35-30-1 ATS in games following a Los Angeles loss.

Phillies vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - Out.

Trea Turner, SS - Out.

Edmundo Sosa, INF - Out.

Jose Alvarado, RP - Out.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith, C - Out.

Brock Stewart, RP - Out.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction and Pick

For fans interested in picking a team, taking the Phillies is the best way to go. The Dodgers have consistently found ways to lose against tough competition, and Philadelphia certainly qualifies as that.