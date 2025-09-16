Week 3 Eagles Power Rankings Round-Up- Patience Is A Virtue

The Eagles are still the reigning champions and are 2-0. Is that enough to keep them at the top of the Football world? Or has their uneven play, in contrast to a few teams who have come out of the gate on fire, caused them to lose some of their allure? Find out what people around the NFL world think of the Eagles in the Week 3 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

"His passing stats are far from gaudy, as he finished with 101 passing yards Sunday and completed just one pass of 10-plus yards. But Hurts played mostly mistake-free football and again came up with a clutch play when he needed to, this time a deep ball to DeVonta Smith to set up a critical touchdown."

It has often not looked pretty with Jalen Hurts. But at this point, it is impossible to argue with the results. The guy gets it done. In week 1, I thought he was great despite the low numbers. He never really got in a rhythm passing or throwing vs the Chiefs in week 2. But like Tim McManus mentioned, he made the play when he had to. That is what Hurts has done in nearly every game since becoming a starter.

"They haven't looked as crisp on offense the first two weeks as they did last season, but it will come. They are too talented on that side of the ball."

This is the 4th OC in as many years. We have seen that the Eagles' offense tends to start slow. They have earned some patience by this point. If they still look like this going into the bye week, maybe then you can worry. But if we learned anything last year, this team will step up when they need to.

"I am making a little bit less of the team’s lack of explosive passing game than others. I look at Kevin Patullo’s job right now as setting up chess pieces on the board. This team has been more studied and dissected than any other in football, and establishing ancillary players while also limiting the workload of Saquon Barkley will pay dividends for the Eagles during the months where it actually counts."

Yep, patience with the Eagles is very justified. If this was a team coming off an early playoff exit, who had these issues already, it would be fair to worry. But we saw them put up more points than team in NFL history between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Let's give them a little time before we worry.

"The defense played very well, with rookie Andrew Mukuba making the game-turning play with the interception off of Travis Kelce’s hands. Throw in two more long Jake Elliott field goals -- his third of 50-plus yards this season after missing six of seven from that distance a year ago -- and it was a three-phase victory."

The defense was my biggest concern coming into the season. Unlike the offense there are a lot of changes in terms of talent. No Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, Milton Williams, CJ Gardner-Johnson, or Isaiah Rodgers. All 5 played a big role in the Eagles road to winning the Super Bowl.

So far, the only losses that have hurt them are Slay and Rodgers. Adoree Jackson was better in week 2, but still got beaten a few times. CB2 remains a question. But other than that, the defense still looks great. A testament to the young players they have, to Vic Fangio, and to Howie Roseman's work in the draft the past few seasons.

"The gap between the top three teams is very, very small. The Eagles are just fine. But their offense hasn’t been quite on track yet. Looking back, they should have torched the Cowboys like the Giants did. But the Eagles are an elite team. They just have been less impressive than the top two teams."