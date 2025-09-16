This Day in Sports History: September 16

Sports taking center stage in September include MLB, NFL, college football, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 16 has witnessed many memorable sports moments and legendary performances. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 16 were Betsy Rawls, Tom Browning Sr., and Patrick Mahomes. Rawls won 55 LPGA Tour events and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1987. Browning was a key member of the 1990 World Series championship team and recorded six seasons with 15 or more wins. Mahomes is one of only five quarterbacks in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowls and has claimed multiple MVP awards.