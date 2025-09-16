The Myth Of The MLB Bye Week Being A Disadvantage

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 13, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There is a ton of talk about how the Bye Week is a disadvantage in the MLB playoffs. It is not Football, time off does not exactly help. Baseball is a game of momentum. So on paper, you would think it is a disadvantage. But if it is, it has not shown in the results.

You might point to the Braves and Dodgers losing with the bye in 2022 and 2023. You might point to the Phillies last year. But if you look at the bigger picture, you will see that the team that gets the bye usually ends up taking advantage of it.

Let's run through the past 3 seasons with this new format and how the teams with the bye perform.

2022

AL: Yankees And Astros

NL: Dodgers and Braves

As we know, the Astros won the World Series. So it seems like it worked for them. The Yankees lost to the Astros in the ALCS after beating the Guardians in 5 games in the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Astros swept the Mariners in their ALDS.

The issues this year came from the NL side. The Braves and Dodgers both fell to pieces with the bye week. But both have something else in common besides having a bye week. Something I think played a much bigger role in their downfall. The lack of starting pitching.

The Braves could not field 3 playoff-worthy pitchers. Max Fried came in hurt, Spencer Strider hadn't pitched in nearly a month, and then there was a nearly 40-year-old Charlie Morton. Kyle Wright was the one actual healthy starter they had, and that is the one game they won.

The Dodgers were healthier. Their starters pitched well during the season. But most of the names they threw out imploded, and we have seen in the years since that perhaps they were always suspect. The Dodgers also had a knack for choking long before the existence of the bye week. They had fallen apart in the playoffs in nearly every year except for the Covid Year.

So was it the bye, or did they just have a glaring hole that the Phillies and Padres exploited? If it was the bye, why did it not impact the Astros or Yankees?

2023

AL: Orioles and Astros

NL: Dodgers and Braves

None of the teams with bye weeks made it to the World Series this year. Both the D-Backs and the Rangers came out of the Wild Card round.

In fact, 3 of the 4 teams with bye weeks lost. Only the Astros advanced after getting some time off. But look at the teams who lost, and you will once again see a familiar pattern. The Dodgers and Braves once again saw their pitching implode, and the Orioles turned out to just be a fraudulent period and have not made the playoffs again since.

The Braves could not field 3 starting pitchers. Strider was the only guy healthy. Fried went into the playoffs hurt again, and Bryce Elder is not a playoff-caliber starter. The Dodgers threw out a rookie in Bobby Miller, a washed-up Lance Lynn, and Clayton Kershaw, who had his typical playoff struggles.

It says something that the Astros were the one team that had a bye and won their series. Clearly, they had something the other teams lacked. Namely, starting pitchers you can trust.

2024

AL- Yankees and Guardians

NL- Dodgers and Phillies

Last year was the best year for bye week times yet. 3 of the 4 teams with byes advanced to the next round. Both World Series teams had a bye. The Phillies were the lone outlier.

Did the Phillies lose momentum because of the week off? They didn't have it to begin with. The Phillies slogged through the 2nfd half of the year. They only kept the bye because they were so good in the 1st half, and because no NL team really kicked it into high gear in the 2nd half outside of the Dodgers.

But they were not a team that was rolling along, took a week off, and then looked rusty. They looked the way they looked since the All-Star Break. They swing at pitches in the dirt, and they struggled to hit with RISP. The only difference was that a bullpen that looked great all year imploded.

The Facts

In 2 out of the last 3 years, a team with a bye won the World Series. 3 out of the 6 teams to make the World Series had a bye. That does not scream being at a disadvantage.

In fact, go back before the new format. In 2021, the 1-seed lost their 1st series in both the NL and AL. The 2 seed lost in the NL. Leaving out the Covid year, which had its own weird format, top seeds won 1 out of the last 3 years under the previous format, and 3 out of the 6 top seeds made it to the World Series. There is no discernible difference.

Don't Blame The Bye Week

All of the teams that stumbled after the bye had glaring weaknesses that would have killed them with or without the bye. Those Braves teams were never winning anything with only 1 reliable starter in each year. Nor were the Dodgers. The Orioles had no pitching period. And as for the Phillies, we know the issues last year's squad had.

If the Phillies lose in the NLDS, it won't be because they had 5 days off. It would be either because the NL is tough, and they might face the Dodgers in their first series. Or it might be because they fall back into bad habits.

But nothing that happened in the Phillies-Mets series last year was because of the time off. Nothing that happened to the Braves or Dodgers in prior years was because of it either. Clearly the Astros, and last year's Dodgers, pulled it off. It didn't hurt the Yankees either year.