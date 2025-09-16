Phillies vs Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Phillies and Dodgers get another primetime stage tonight in Los Angeles, after Philadelphia outlasted the Dodgers in a thrilling extra-inning opener. The first pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. EST at Dodger Stadium.

Andy Pages' solo home run tied things for the Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth, but the Phillies (90–61) answered in the top of the 10th with a go-ahead sacrifice fly from J.T. Realmuto.

The second game of the series features Cristopher Sanchez (13–5, 2.57 ERA) taking the mound to face Shohei Ohtani (1–1, 3.75 ERA). Sanchez allowed four runs and two homers in a 5.2-inning start against the Dodgers in April.

Ohtani, meanwhile, started pitching in June and has averaged just three innings per start this season. In his last 8.2 innings spread across two starts, Ohtani gave up just one run and five hits, striking out 14.

For the Dodgers (84–66), Ohtani's two-way impact looms large with 49 homers at the plate, while Freddie Freeman (.295, .365 OBP) continues to be a key piece in the lineup.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-198)

Dodgers -1.5 (+169)

Moneyline

Phillies +116

Dodgers -130

Total

Over 7.5 (-103)

Under 7.5 (-110)

The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

Both teams are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games.

In that span, the Phillies are 1-2 on the road, while the Dodgers are 4-0 at home.

The over has hit in all of the Phillies' last seven games.

The total has gone over in four of the Dodgers' past five games.

The Phillies have won seven of their last eight, including going 4-1 on the road.

The Dodgers are 6-2 in their last eight games and have won four of their last five at home.

Phillies vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Phillies

Edmundo Sosa, 2B —Day to day (groin).

Trea Turner, SS — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Justin Crawford, CF — Day to day (concussion).

Alec Bohm, 3B —10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers

Brock Stewart, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Will Smith, C — 10-day IL (hand).

Roki Sasaki, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder, calf).

Dalton Rushing, C — 10-day IL (lower leg).

Kyle Hurt, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Dodgers Predictions and Picks

"The Dodgers are going to be favored because they're the Dodgers, and they're at home with Ohtani on the mound. However, Ohtani has been hittable lately, allowing 21 hits and 11 runs in his last 21 innings. The Phillies are too good and too hot to turn down at a reasonable price, and Sanchez has been an all-star caliber pitcher this season. Sanchez has allowed 17 hits and 3 runs in his last 20 innings .... I'm going to back the Phillies again." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"This series is a joy to watch, but it's hard to pick a winner. We will see a couple of great starting pitchers [tonight], and I will take the Dodgers only because they already got to Cristopher Sanchez early in the season .... Ohtani won't pitch deep into this game, but he could easily dominate the Phillies through the first four or five innings. The Dodgers' bullpen has struggled for most of the season, but it has pitched well over the last eight days." — Victor King, Winners and Whiners