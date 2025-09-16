Phillies Clinch National League East in Thriller Over Dodgers

It might've been after 1 am on the East Coast, but the champagne bottles were spraying once again.

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their second consecutive National League East title with wild a road victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

The Kansas City Royals spoiled the opportunity to celebrate at Citizens Bank Park by handing the Phillies a 10-3 loss on Sunday. However, the Phillies clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth later in the day by virtue a loss by the San Francisco Giants. They are the first MLB team to clinch a division this season.

Phillies Stun Dodgers in Clincher

A wacky travel course to Los Angeles didn't stop the Phillies from clinching in their first opportunity of a six-game West Coast trip.

Kyle Schwarber lived up to his reputation as a tone-setter in big games with a first inning home run.

Ranger Suarez held the hard-hitting Dodgers in check. He scattered three runs and seven hits over six innings of work. He left the hill with the Phillies trailing 3-1.

The fireworks were just beginning, however. Otto Kemp doubled off Emmet Sheehan to lead of the seventh. Dave Roberts hooked his upstart righty, and the Phillies went to work against the Los Angeles bullpen.

Bryson Stott drove Kemp home off lefty Jack Dreyer, and Weston Wilson stunned the Dodger Stadium crowd with a two-run shot to left-center field two batters later. Although the Phillies emphatically stole the momentum in an expected playoff preview, the Dodgers responded. Mookie Betts took Orion Kerkering deep to tie the score 4-4 after the seventh.

Big moments seem to find Bryce Harper. The Phillies superstar hasn't cleared his own incredibly high bar for expectations with the lowest OPS of any of his seven seasons with Phillies in 2025. His anticipation for the dramatic hasn't changed, however.

Harper stepped to the plate to lead off the eighth against Alex Vesia. He drove a high fastball off the Dodgers lefty 396 feet to right-center field to put the Phillies back on top.

The Phillies couldn't survive the late night without a little extra drama. Jhoan Duran allowed his first home run since joining the Phillies to send the game to extras. A sacrifice fly off the bat of J.T. Realmuto finally put the visitors on top for good 6-5. David Robertson pitched a long, tense, scoreless 10th inning.

Phillies Clinch National League East

The Phillies navigated the topsy-turvy National League East standings on an unusual road to the division title.

They slipped five games behind the Mets in late April, and New York held the same lead as late as June 11. The Phillies, however, seized first place on August 3 just days after adding Jhoan Duran, Harrison Bader, and David Robertson.

Rob Thomson remained calm and confident against the intense pressure of World Series expectations in his fourth season as a major league manager. He helped the Phillies withstand injuries to mainstays like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Aaron Nola, and Alec Bohm. The baseball lifer has presided over one of the only three eras of sustained contention in franchise history.

He spoke with pride about the long path all division winners take throughout a demanding 162-game schedule.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

“These guys, they work all year really. They may take a month off after the season, but all the weight room stuff, all the recovery work, being with the trainers, healing the little nicks on the way, all the adversity that you go through during the season – whether it’s travel, rain, weather – it’s really satisfying when you get to this day and you can get this done. It really is. It’s tough to get in the playoffs, let alone injuries and all that other stuff that flare(s) up. It’s very satisfying when and if it can happen.” -Rob Thomson

The strength of the starting rotation carried the Phillies for most of the 2025 regular season. Phillies starting pitchers rank second in the majors in ERA, but their commanding lead in innings pitched, quality starts, strikeouts, strikeout rate, and WAR set them apart from other talented rotations.

Schwarber carried the offense most consistently through the regular season. The beloved clubhouse leader slugged his 53rd home run of the 2025 season in the division clincher. He's still got a chance to break Ryan Howard's single-season franchise record of 58 home runs set in 200

Greater Goals in MLB Playoffs

Members of the Phillies wore t-shirts during batting practice throughout the season with W.A.R. written across the front and Win A Ring written across the back. The proverbial "World Series or bust" mentality will negate any satisfaction with the division crown.

The Phillies have created distance ahead of the Dodgers for the second seed in the National League playoff field. However, they have their sights set on the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed.

“We’re going to try to win every game. There’s no doubt. Having home field advantage – if we get there – in the postseason is huge for us. If you just look at our home record, we play well here (Citizens Bank Park) because we have a fan base that supports us. I think that guys feed off of that. We’re going to try to win that first seed, no doubt.” -Rob Thomson

Thomson will also balance the high priority of lining up his pitching rotation to begin the MLB Playoffs, whether in the NL Wild Card Series on September 30 or in the NL Division Series on October 4.

Cristopher Sanchez is the presumed Game 1 starter for the Phillies with Suarez, Nola, and Jesus Luzardo in top consideration for postseason starts.