Phillies vs Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Phillies head west, looking to rebound after a lopsided loss to Kansas City halted their six-game winning streak. Their road trip starts tonight with a heavyweight test as Philadelphia opens a three-game set against the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EST.

Ranger Suarez (12-6, 2.77 ERA) brings one of the league's best ERAs into his 27th start for Philadelphia (89-61). The lefty has given up just one run in his last four starts.

He'll face Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.32 ERA), who has struck out 69 batters in 59.2 innings of work and given up two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts.

Kyle Schwarber continues to power the Phillies' lineup, leading the majors with 52 home runs and 127 RBIs. Trea Turner (.305 AVG) remains sidelined until late September with a hamstring injury, but Philadelphia ranks third in the NL with 728 runs.

The Dodgers come in hot after scoring 23 runs over their last two games in San Francisco, paced by Shohei Ohtani (49 homers, 93 RBIs) and Freddie Freeman (.296 AVG).

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-194)

Dodgers +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

Phillies +104

Dodgers -108

Total

Over 8.5 (+101)

Under 8.5 (-115)

The above data was collected on Sept. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 2-1 on the road.

The Dodgers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, 3-0 at home.

The Phillies have won eight of the last 10 matchups against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are 10-2 in their last 12 games at home.

The over has hit in all of the Phillies' last six games.

The total has gone over in nine of the Dodgers' last 10 home games against the Phillies.

Phillies vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Phillies

Edmundo Sosa, 2B —Day to day (groin).

Trea Turner, SS — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Justin Crawford, CF — Day to day (concussion).

Alec Bohm, 3B —10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers

Brock Stewart, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Will Smith, C — 10-day IL (hand).

Roki Sasaki, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder, calf).

Dalton Rushing, C — 10-day IL (lower leg).

Kyle Hurt, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Dodgers Predictions and Picks

"I'm leaning towards the Phillies here. This is probably a better series to watch rather than bet, but the thing here is that the Phillies, for me, have a significant edge in starting pitching, and I'm still having trust issues with backing this Dodgers offense to produce as talented as this team is on paper. I think the Phillies can get to Emmet Sheehan a lot easier than the Dodgers will get to Suarez here, and in the end, I think the Phillies draw first blood in this series. Give me Philadelphia here." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"The Dodgers are going to get the benefit of the doubt because they're the Dodgers and at home. Sheehan has also been solid this season .... In his last 24 innings, Suarez has allowed 20 hits and 1 run. Suarez hasn't allowed a run this month, and he's allowed 2 or fewer runs in each of his last 5 starts. Big series as these teams could clash in the playoffs at some point. Either way, I want the Phillies and the more favorable price." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place