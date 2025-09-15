Aortic Aneurysms with Dr. Eden Payabyab

An aortic aneurysm can be a life-threatening condition if not detected early. In this month’s Stay Well Health Chat, Andrew Salciunas speaks with Eden Payabyab, MD, a Virtua Health vascular surgeon, about what an aortic aneurysm is, how it develops, and why timely diagnosis is so important.

Dr. Payabyab explains that the aorta is the largest vessel carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Over time, factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, family history, or genetic conditions can weaken the aortic wall. This can cause the wall to bulge like an overinflated balloon, increasing the risk of rupture or tear—a medical emergency.

When to Seek Expert Care?

In this discussion, Dr. Payabyab emphasizes the importance of recognizing the risk factors, getting appropriate screenings, and seeking care before symptoms become severe. She also shares insight into how specialists diagnose and treat aneurysms to prevent dangerous complications.

Some of the Topics Discussed:

What is an aortic aneurysm, and how does it form?

How common are aortic aneurysms, and are certain groups more at risk than others?

Aortic aneurysms are often referred to as “silent threats” due to their lack of symptoms until they are large or about to rupture. What are the early signs, if any, that people should be watching for?

Are there lifestyle factors (like smoking, high blood pressure, or cholesterol) that raise the risk of an aortic aneurysm?

What role does family history play? Should someone with a relative who had an aneurysm get screened?

How is an aortic aneurysm usually discovered? Are there any tests or scans people should be asking for?

As a cardiovascular surgeon, when do you get involved in a patient’s care for this condition?

What treatment options exist and how do you decide between monitoring and surgery?

What are the best things someone can do to protect themselves from developing an aortic aneurysm?

If someone wants to learn more or get screened, where should they go?

Any final words of advice for our listeners about staying on top of their heart health?

For more information or to make an appointment, call Virtua Health at 856-246-4150 or go to https://go.virtua.org/heartconsult