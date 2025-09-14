Eagles Grind Out A Win in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: Derrick Nnadi #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs stops Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles at the goal line during the fourth quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Philadelphia Eagles left Arrowhead Stadium with a 20–17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, overcoming an uneven performance in one of the NFL’s most hostile environments. The win moves Philadelphia to 2–0 on the season.

Patrick Mahomes entered the game with a 44–11 career home record (.800), but the Eagles’ strong road play under Nick Sirianni held firm. Philadelphia is now 25–10 away from home since 2021.

Defense Led The Way

Defense played the leading role. While Kansas City is still searching for reliable playmakers beyond Travis Kelce, Andy Reid’s creativity and Mahomes’ ability always pose problems. Even so, the Eagles limited the Chiefs to 17 points—just seven after halftime. After Mahomes scrambled for 60 yards in the first half, Philadelphia’s adjustments held him to just six in the second.

The game’s defining moment came in the fourth quarter. With the Eagles leading 13–10 and the Chiefs threatening deep in the red zone, rookie safety Andrew Mukuba intercepted a pass that deflected off Kelce’s hands and returned it 41 yards. The turnover set up a touchdown that stretched the lead to 10, effectively sealing the game. Mukuba, who showcased his instincts throughout the preseason, continues to validate Howie Roseman’s recent run of strong defensive draft picks.

Offensively, Philadelphia was inconsistent. Saquon Barkley fought for 88 yards against a tough Chiefs defense, and the “tush push” remained nearly automatic in short-yardage situations. Jake Elliott’s 58-yard field goal just before halftime also proved critical, ultimately providing the margin of victory.

The passing attack, however, remains an area of concern. The Eagles finished with only 94 net passing yards, including a 28-yard contested grab by DeVonta Smith. A.J. Brown, though targeted more than in Week 1, averaged just 5.4 yards per reception—well below his career norms. Whether the issues stem from new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo or broader execution, the passing game has yet to find its rhythm.

Still, the Eagles improved to 2–0 with a road win over Reid, Mahomes, and the revenge-seeking Chiefs. Sirianni now owns a career record of 50–20 (.714), the second-highest winning percentage in NFL history behind only John Madden.