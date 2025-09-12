Walker Buehler Will Get Along Just Fine With Phillies Fans

Right-hander Walker Buehler stepped into the dugout at Citizens Bank Park. The well-spoken Vanderbilt University alum impressed the Philadelphia media with articulate words about the strength of the Phillies clubhouse and the organization’s culture.

He naturally demonstrated the confidence and determination that helped him establish a long major league track with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buehler followed up an ineffective regular season in 2024 with a strong postseason performance to help the Dodgers win their second championship in his seven-year tenure. He even threw the final inning of the World Series Game 5 clincher.

Will he repeat with a similar fate after a tough regular season with the Boston Red Sox, an unceremonious release, and a cheap, last-minute chance with the Phillies?

“The delivery stuff’s really different. I think (2024 and 2025 are) very similar in the fact that I was sh** all year and then trying to figure it out at the end. It is what it is. If I can put together four or five good starts, we’ll be in a good spot. At the end of the day, I think this team is talented enough to do it whether I’m good or bad.” -Walker Buehler

Buehler’s blunt, honest tone with an expletive thrown in for good measure reflected his immediate desire to win with no apparent concerns otherwise. It also sounded a lot like conversations that take place in the 400 level at Citizens Bank Park.

After one strong start with the Phillies, a low-risk move seems like it could pay dividends, large or small, for a ballclub desperate for the slimmest boost along the margins to increase their World Series odds.

Walker Buehler in Phillies Debut

Rob Thomson hopes for Buehler to pad the starting rotation in the final weeks of the regular season. A grinding schedule and the loss of Zack Wheeler have worn down one of the best staffs in the majors, and a short-term six-man rotation will help them entering the MLB Playoffs.

Walker Buehler took the hill in his Phillies debut with Thomson’s full trust as a fierce competitor. The championship pedigree has earned him some respect despite the combined 5.42 ERA in 2024 and 2025.

He went to work with his high leg kick and a crisp fastball that sat around 94 miles per hour through his five innings of work.

The Kansas City Royals tagged Buehler for one hit off two singles in the first inning. However, the 31-year-old settled in well and ultimately earned the win. He mixed a total of six other pitches behind his fastball, including a cutter that he struggled to throw in Boston this season.

Although Buehler’s spin rate on his offspeed pitches fell below his season averages, the Phillies aren’t expecting perfection. Just competence, competitive drive, and poise. Buehler showed all three, especially after the Phillies took the game over with six runs through the first four innings.

“He gave us exactly what we needed. A 50/50 mix on his fastball and his offspeed pitches, 65% strikes, one walk, three strikeouts. It was really good. A lot of carry to his fastball, not a whole lot of hard contact.” -Rob Thomson

Sights on a World Series

Buehler chose the Phillies above other interested teams in playoff contention. His connection to pitching coach Caleb Cotham from Vanderbilt and work with data-driven pitching plans at Driveline helped encourage Dave Dombrowski to pursue Buehler.

The two-time MLB All-Star expanded during his introduction to the Philadelphia media with insight about his understanding of the Phillies and their reputation around the majors. He rattled off championship characteristics with no hesitation.

“The talent is immense. The culture is really good. I think they have a lot of guys pulling on the same string. In my experience, that’s a big part of it (winning). I think culture’s a big part of it. I think you have a lot of guys on this team that are very comfortable with their career and their role in terms of ‘Whatever I need to do to go help us win one, I’ll go do,’ which isn’t always the case. Not every team is like that.” -Walker Buehler

He also showed more of the same willingness to speak his mind about the flaws of the ABS system used during his minor league outing.

It’s no surprise that Buehler hit the ground running with what Thomson deemed “exactly what we (the Phillies) needed.” The righty showed no hesitation to dive into a role with a World Series contender because the situation isn’t unfamiliar to him.

Signing the pitcher who threw the final out of the 2024 World Series sparked some excitement within the fan base for obvious reasons.