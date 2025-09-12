Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

Penn State is considered one of the very best football teams in the nation this year. We just have to wait a little longer for the Nittany Lions to show off against an opponent of their own Power-4 weight class.

Penn State hosts the Villanova Wildcats of the FCS at 3:30 p.m. EST in Happy Valley this Saturday. It's yet another of 2025's late summer kickoffs for which oddsmakers have been loath to offer any markets at all, believing there is not much of a point in offering Penn State moneyline odds in the (-50000) range.

Villanova should not be discounted as a team that can make noise against FBS squads. In 2021, the Wildcats lost to Penn State by only three TDs. Villanova lost 38-21 at Maryland last season.

Spread

Wildcats +48 (-110)

Nittany Lions -48 (-110)

Moneyline

None

Total

OVER 56 (-110)

UNDER 56 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions Betting Trends

Penn State is 10-0 against teams of the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Villanova Wildcats are on a five-game losing streak.

Penn State hasn't lost a September game since 2020.

Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Reports

Villanova Wildcats

None

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Bekkem Kritza is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Josiah Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Lyrick Samuel is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions Predictions and Picks

How has Penn State progressed since that 38-17 over ‘Nova in 2021? James Franklin was already in his eighth season as head coach, but the Nittany Lions didn't look like an established contender as they squandered a 5-0 season start to finish at 7-6 overall. PSU has grown a lot in four years' time.

Villanova remains a solid FCS program. The Wildcats webpage recounts that “graduate student Pat McQuaide became the Wildcats' second straight signal caller to set a record for most passing yards in his team debut,” with 299 aerial yards in Villanova's 24-17 debut win over Colgate. McQuaide isn't the only careworn athlete on a Wildcat lineup that also includes a 33-year-old punter in Luke Larsen.